SANFORD, N.C.—June 22, 2020—The next CIECAst webinar, “Back to the Future of Collision Repair & How CIECA Brings All Industry Segments Together,” will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:00 a.m. CST. The webinar will feature Erick Bickett, the founder of CIECA and the past CEO and co-founder of ACAB Automotive Group and FixAuto USA. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Bickett will share insight about the current landscape of the collision repair industry and what changes are expected in the future. He will discuss how the industry has been affected by COVID-19 and offer businesses tips on how to prepare and be sustainable for the long-term. He will also talk about the critical role that CIECA plays for all segments of the collision repair industry. Following the CIECAst presentation, there will be a Q & A session.

Bickett has 39 years of experience in the collision industry. He and his partner started Auto Center Auto Body (ACAB) in 1984, now part of Fix Auto USA. They also founded Fix Auto USA, which was sold along with ACAB to Driven Brands in April. Over his career, Bickett has been involved in the establishment of several other companies, including Caliber Collision and CynCast, a technology company serving thousands of collision repair shops that was later sold to Enterprise Rent-A-Car. In addition, Bickett and his partners set up the Collision Career Institute (CCI), an educational organization supporting apprenticeships in the collision industry.

Register for the CIECAst here.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops electronic standards, codes, and standard messages and provides implementation guides to make the industry more efficient. All standards are developed by members. CIECA membership is open to the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry, and faster development times. For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com/default.php.