NORTHBROOK, Ill.—June 15, 2020—The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, recently announced that additional organizations have committed to accredit their facilities through the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program. As the industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR is designed to assist any size facility—including schools, offices, hotels, airports, assisted care facilities, stadiums, and other public venues—in establishing a comprehensive system of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.

Recently committed facilities include:

Lincoln Financial Field, home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles

Staples Center in Los Angeles, home to the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks

Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Georgia World Congress Center Authority: Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and Savannah Convention Center

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

San Diego Convention Center

Christ Fellowship Church and its locations throughout South Florida

The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd., which represents more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries.

In addition to these large-scale facilities, small businesses like Puffy’s Tavern in New York City and La Coutoure Salon in Palos Park, Ill. have committed to pursue accreditation for their facilities, illustrating GBAC STAR’s broad appeal to all types of businesses that want to assure clients and staff of their commitment to health and cleanliness. GBAC STAR also has garnered additional support from leading industry organizations, including:

Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) and its more than 195 members that produce over 3,500 events globally

Freeman + Go LIVE Together, a coalition of leaders from the live events industry that represent more than 4,000 companies with U.S. operations and 112 other countries

The Infection Prevention Strategy (TIPS), a nonprofit that extends to 30-plus countries and advances innovations, ideas, and processes in global health

Unique Venues and its 1,100 members throughout the United States and Canada.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the response that the GBAC STAR program has received and are excited to welcome a new group of dedicated participants,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “With more and more organizations committing to follow the GBAC STAR framework, we can create a world that values cleanliness and implements it to the highest degree.”

GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s preparedness for biorisk situations. The program ensures facilities use best practices to limit future outbreaks, empowers cleaning staff to do their jobs safety and effectively, and gives customers greater peace of mind.

“Now is the time for businesses of every size to be transparent about the measures they’re taking to protect customers and employees, including proper cleaning and disinfection,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “GBAC STAR program participants demonstrate their commitment to going the extra mile by implementing prevention and response best practices that support health and safety.”

Facilities that previously announced they are pursuing GBAC STAR accreditation include: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami; Hyatt Hotels & Resorts; VisitDallas, the Dallas Tourism & Public Improvement District and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas; McCormick Place in Chicago; the Las Vegas Convention Center; and Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group.

Additional industry groups that previously announced their support of GBAC STAR with their constituents include: International Association of Venue Managers; International Facility Management Association; the Global Market Development Center; Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association; Informa Markets; International Association of Exhibitions and Events; Professional Beauty Association; Media Edge Communications; and Trade Show Executive Media.

For accreditation criteria and facility applications, visit www.gbac.org. To learn more, watch GBAC’s informative video below: