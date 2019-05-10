NORTHBROOK, IL — May 10, 2019 — CIECA announced that its next CIECAst webinar will feature Jeff Saye, Genpact’s global practice leader on insurance claims. Saye’s presentation, “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on your Claims Organization,” will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 11:00 a.m. CST.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Saye will talk about the impact of AI and how it will affect the different segments of the collision repair and restoration industry.

Saye is responsible for Genpact’s overall claims strategy as it relates to end-to-end claims services, analytics, digital solutions, and consulting. He has more than 25 years of claims experience including front line adjusting, managing large-scale claims operations, leading teams of claims transformation experts, and creating new solutions for the claims industry.

To register for the CIECAst, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1386913367719867651

Reminder: All entries for CIECA’s logo contest are due by June 30th. Please ask your design team to help us create something special in honor of CIECA’s 25th Anniversary. Enter today!

