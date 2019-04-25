WASHINGTON – April 25, 2019 – The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) has launched its redesigned CleaningInstitute.org website. The new site features an updated look, redesigned search tools, and reorganized content for easier navigation. According to a press release, the goal of the new ACI website is to offer its audiences a modern resource for easier access to information on the value of cleaning products in our daily lives.

“The products and chemistries our industry creates are leading us to a clean and vibrant future,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI president and CEO. “Our revamped website helps showcase that path by being a leading source of information on cleaning products, their ingredients, and how the industry contributes to a clean, healthy, and sustainable future. We are thrilled to be unveiling this redesign, with a new look and an enhanced user experience, to better engage and inform our members, stakeholders, and all who are looking for fact-based information on cleaning.”

This project included reorganizing much of the site’s content to offer user-friendly navigation that is more inviting and discoverable to various audiences including consumers, members, teachers, and researchers. New features of the ACI website include:

A question search on the homepage aimed at helping consumers get their cleaning questions answered (and a new Ask ACI section).

A filtered search that helps users access up-to-date cleaning advice as well as archived research dating back to 1962.

Interactive elements that display cleaning information in an engaging way, including a stain removal guide and laundry basics tutorial.

Related content aimed at recommending new content to ACI’s audiences.

ACI collaborated with New Target digital agency to create a site with a modern, responsive design and improved functionality for easy access to information about and for the cleaning product industry.

The American Cleaning Institute is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial, and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. For more information, visit https://www.cleaninginstitute.org/.