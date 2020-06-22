WASHINGTON, D.C.—June 22, 2020—The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) has appointed Nathan Sell to a new position as director, regulatory science. Nathan Sell joins ACI as an experienced environmental scientist who will be responsible for development and management of research strategies related to the safety of cleaning product ingredients. He will also serve as a point of contact for ACI’s chemical management and regulatory programs and help expand scientific understanding of ACI chemistry tools and technologies.

Nathan Sell Joins ACI from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), where he was a chemical review manager in the Office of Pesticide Programs, a technical writer and editor for the Office of Science Coordination and Policy, and an ORISE research participant in the Office of Water.

Previously, he was an editorial board member for the University of Pennsylvania’s WH2O Journal and a coordinator for the Initiative for Global Environmental Leadership (IGEL) at the Wharton School. He also served as a corps member for Teach for America in Philadelphia, Penn.

“Nathan comes on board with extensive knowledge in risk-based decision making and technical writing, having worked at the EPA in the Offices of Pesticide Programs and Science Coordination and Policy,” said Dr. James Kim, ACI vice president, science and regulatory affairs. “His experience leading a team of scientists, economists, and technical staff for pesticide reviews will translate well to working with ACI Task Forces and Work Groups.”

Mr. Sell graduated Trinity College (Hartford, Conn.) with a B.S. in biology and a minor in environmental science and holds a master’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Penn.).

