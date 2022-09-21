MAUMEE, OH.—September 21, 2022 —Spartan Chemical Company, Inc. a recognized leader in the formulation and manufacturing of sustainable cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market, today announced that Paul Roskos, Spartan Chemical regional manager, was awarded 2021 Vendor Representative of the Year by Nassco Inc. in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Nassco’s vendor of the year is selected via an exclusive voting process conducted by the company sales team. The award recipient is chosen based on many factors such as responsiveness and resourcefulness, ability to bring in new opportunities and help close business, as well as initiating value-added customer visits.

“Paul is creative, responsive, and engaged,” said Kurt Melzer, Vice President, Nassco. “He is always prepared and is dedicated to providing solutions. He is a great asset to our team.”

The award was presented to Mr. Roskos by Tommy Higgins, Vice President of Sales, Nassco, during the company’s Open House and Vendor Appreciation event in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Spartan Chemical Company

At Spartan Chemical Company, we make clean simple. We are a recognized leader in cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market. As a proud US employer, Spartan formulates and manufactures high-quality products from our state-of-the-art facility in Maumee, OH and sells both domestically and internationally through a select network of distribution. Spartan’s products and services are used in building service contractors, education, food service and processing, health care, industrial, lodging/hospitality, and vehicle care markets.

About Nassco Inc.

Nassco is a recognized leader in the distribution of janitorial, packaging, food service and safety supplies and equipment, and the services that support these businesses. We are a place Where People and Productivity Meet. Our experienced professionals partner with customers each and every day to bring solutions to their businesses – reduced operational costs, better processes, procedural training, organizational resource management, and everyday products that help create efficiency.

