Here is part 2 of our comprehensive list of the most viewed YouTube videos from our ISSA YouTube channel dedicated to all things clean. Be sure to also go back to Part 1 if you haven’t already seen the top videos from that article. We hope this list has been insightful, engaging, and a great way to look back on the entire 2022 year in video format. Until next year, happy viewing from the Cleanfax crew!

July: Monkeypox, sustainability, and DEI efforts

What Exactly Should You Expect From Your Google Ad Campaign?

Monkeypox Risk: Black Swan, Grey Rhino, or Boiling Frogs?

The STARS of ISSA: Lexi Green, ISSA Media Account Executive

The Value and Impact of Cleaning Industry Standards

Blood-Sucking Ticks: How to Avoid Becoming Their Next Meal

When Someone is Sick: How to Clean and Disinfect Your Home

How to Create the ‘Perfect Tech’

Hand Hygiene and Understanding Hand Sanitizers

The State of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Syncing DEI Initiatives With Workplace Culture

The Inside Story: How Robotics and Automation Impacts Cleaning and Maintenance in the 21st Century

How to Get into Concrete Floor Maintenance and Polishing

Sustainability Theater: Stop the Performance and Be Genuine

The Carpet Fiber Status Quo and Professional Carpet Cleaning Challenges

Does On-the-Job Sales Training Work?

How to Use Facebook Ads to Get More Customers and More Jobs

Monkeypox: Your Action Plan for Cars, Hotels, and Homes

August: Restoration pricing, PPE, and IAQ

How to Deal With Restoration Pricing Challenges

GBAC and Allergy Standards Respond to the United Nations Clean and Healthy Environment Declaration

Why PPE is Critical When Dealing with Monkeypox

How the Cleaning Industry Can Help to Eradicate Monkeypox

How to Minimize Indoor Sources of Air Pollution: A Panel Discussion with Leading Researchers

September: Howie Clean It, marketing, silly selfies, and ‘Rethink Clean’

The Inside Story: 2023 ISSA President Matt Vonachen

Key Ways To Successfully Implement Automation with ICE Cobotics

Howie Clean It, Episode 1: Hotel Edition

Howie Clean It, Episode 2: Restroom Edition

Howie Clean It, Episode 3: Restaurant Edition

The Strategy Behind ISSA’s ‘Rethink Clean’ Campaign

Cybersecurity and the Cleaning Industry

Markup vs Margin in the Restoration Industry

Why All Cleaning and Restoration Companies MUST Use A/B Testing

Clothes Moths and the Damage They Cause on Rugs and Fabrics

Who Needs To Be an Internet Marketing Expert?

Key Differences in Restoration Training and Development

From the IICRC: How Often Should Carpet Be Cleaned?

Meet ‘Rosie the Robot’ and Venture into the World of Robotic Vacuums and Automation

What’s the Condition of YOUR Custodial Closet?

Cleaners Helping Cleaners: The Mark Saiger Story

The Faces of the Industry: Cleanfax ‘Silly Selfie Series’ at The Experience Las Vegas 2022

October: End Period Poverty, ISSA Show, and flood aftermath

A Cleaning Product Has Been Recalled: What You Need to Know

The ISSA Impact: Kimberly-Clark Professional and ISSA Share Milestone Moments in Time

A ‘Tripledemic’ of Flu, R.S.V., and COVID… Are They On a Collision Course?

Flesh Eating Bacteria and Flood Cleanup Precautions

Talent Acquisition Strategies for the Restoration Industry

Bridging the Restoration Contractor and Adjuster Gap

Laura Craven with Imperial Dade on ISSA’s 100 Years and Her Role as a Distributor Director

The Evolution of PPE and the Cleaning Industry

How Wayne County Airport Authority Adopted GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation

BREAKING NEWS! GBAC Introduces the Trusted Advisor Program

SPECIAL CLEANFAX REPORT: Hurricane Ian, Recovery Efforts, and Restoration Insurance Concerns

Stop Guessing and Start Solving: Digitize Your Facility Checklists, Site Assessments, and Audits

The Inside Story: How an ISSA Charities Scholarship Changed the Life of an Emerging Professional

WATCH! Gausium Robotics Takes Top Honor at the 2022 ISSA Innovation Award Program

The 2022 ISSA General Business Meeting, Achievement Awards, Announcements, and More

The Chemical Burden: What Is YOUR Responsibility?

The ISSA Impact: Imperial Dade, Unique Company Making an Impact on the Industry

The ISSA Impact: EPSI, a Company With a Focus on Its People

The Time is NOW! Join ISSA In the Mission To End Period Poverty

November: Insurance, IAQ, and using technology for customer satisfaction

The ‘Cost of Doing Business’ Exclusion Claim by Insurance Adjusters is Fake News

The Saga Continues: The Ongoing Conflict of a Hostile Restoration/Insurance Environment

Take Aim: Where to Focus Your Cleaning and Restoration Marketing Efforts

Indoor Air Quality Solutions: Ionization

Rethink IAQ: How to Blend Science and Cleaning to Improve Indoor Air Quality in Facilities

Providing Great Experiences Using Technology to Build Customer Satisfaction and Brand Loyalty

How the Pros Do It: Odor Mitigation Tips, Strategies, and Best Practices for Cleaning & Restoration

December: Staffing and more!

Master the Craft of Staffing Workloads to Inspire and Shape Your Facility Cleaning Program

See the first part of this amazing video compilation here!