Here is part 2 of our comprehensive list of the most viewed YouTube videos from our ISSA YouTube channel dedicated to all things clean. Be sure to also go back to Part 1 if you haven’t already seen the top videos from that article. We hope this list has been insightful, engaging, and a great way to look back on the entire 2022 year in video format. Until next year, happy viewing from the Cleanfax crew!
July: Monkeypox, sustainability, and DEI efforts
What Exactly Should You Expect From Your Google Ad Campaign?
Monkeypox Risk: Black Swan, Grey Rhino, or Boiling Frogs?
The STARS of ISSA: Lexi Green, ISSA Media Account Executive
The Value and Impact of Cleaning Industry Standards
Blood-Sucking Ticks: How to Avoid Becoming Their Next Meal
When Someone is Sick: How to Clean and Disinfect Your Home
How to Create the ‘Perfect Tech’
Hand Hygiene and Understanding Hand Sanitizers
The State of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Syncing DEI Initiatives With Workplace Culture
The Inside Story: How Robotics and Automation Impacts Cleaning and Maintenance in the 21st Century
How to Get into Concrete Floor Maintenance and Polishing
Sustainability Theater: Stop the Performance and Be Genuine
The Carpet Fiber Status Quo and Professional Carpet Cleaning Challenges
Does On-the-Job Sales Training Work?
How to Use Facebook Ads to Get More Customers and More Jobs
Monkeypox: Your Action Plan for Cars, Hotels, and Homes
August: Restoration pricing, PPE, and IAQ
How to Deal With Restoration Pricing Challenges
GBAC and Allergy Standards Respond to the United Nations Clean and Healthy Environment Declaration
Why PPE is Critical When Dealing with Monkeypox
How the Cleaning Industry Can Help to Eradicate Monkeypox
How to Minimize Indoor Sources of Air Pollution: A Panel Discussion with Leading Researchers
September: Howie Clean It, marketing, silly selfies, and ‘Rethink Clean’
The Inside Story: 2023 ISSA President Matt Vonachen
Key Ways To Successfully Implement Automation with ICE Cobotics
Howie Clean It, Episode 1: Hotel Edition
Howie Clean It, Episode 2: Restroom Edition
Howie Clean It, Episode 3: Restaurant Edition
The Strategy Behind ISSA’s ‘Rethink Clean’ Campaign
Cybersecurity and the Cleaning Industry
Markup vs Margin in the Restoration Industry
Why All Cleaning and Restoration Companies MUST Use A/B Testing
Clothes Moths and the Damage They Cause on Rugs and Fabrics
Who Needs To Be an Internet Marketing Expert?
Key Differences in Restoration Training and Development
From the IICRC: How Often Should Carpet Be Cleaned?
Meet ‘Rosie the Robot’ and Venture into the World of Robotic Vacuums and Automation
What’s the Condition of YOUR Custodial Closet?
Cleaners Helping Cleaners: The Mark Saiger Story
The Faces of the Industry: Cleanfax ‘Silly Selfie Series’ at The Experience Las Vegas 2022
October: End Period Poverty, ISSA Show, and flood aftermath
A Cleaning Product Has Been Recalled: What You Need to Know
The ISSA Impact: Kimberly-Clark Professional and ISSA Share Milestone Moments in Time
A ‘Tripledemic’ of Flu, R.S.V., and COVID… Are They On a Collision Course?
Flesh Eating Bacteria and Flood Cleanup Precautions
Talent Acquisition Strategies for the Restoration Industry
Bridging the Restoration Contractor and Adjuster Gap
Laura Craven with Imperial Dade on ISSA’s 100 Years and Her Role as a Distributor Director
The Evolution of PPE and the Cleaning Industry
How Wayne County Airport Authority Adopted GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation
BREAKING NEWS! GBAC Introduces the Trusted Advisor Program
SPECIAL CLEANFAX REPORT: Hurricane Ian, Recovery Efforts, and Restoration Insurance Concerns
Stop Guessing and Start Solving: Digitize Your Facility Checklists, Site Assessments, and Audits
The Inside Story: How an ISSA Charities Scholarship Changed the Life of an Emerging Professional
WATCH! Gausium Robotics Takes Top Honor at the 2022 ISSA Innovation Award Program
The 2022 ISSA General Business Meeting, Achievement Awards, Announcements, and More
The Chemical Burden: What Is YOUR Responsibility?
The ISSA Impact: Imperial Dade, Unique Company Making an Impact on the Industry
The ISSA Impact: EPSI, a Company With a Focus on Its People
The Time is NOW! Join ISSA In the Mission To End Period Poverty
November: Insurance, IAQ, and using technology for customer satisfaction
The ‘Cost of Doing Business’ Exclusion Claim by Insurance Adjusters is Fake News
The Saga Continues: The Ongoing Conflict of a Hostile Restoration/Insurance Environment
Take Aim: Where to Focus Your Cleaning and Restoration Marketing Efforts
Indoor Air Quality Solutions: Ionization
Rethink IAQ: How to Blend Science and Cleaning to Improve Indoor Air Quality in Facilities
Providing Great Experiences Using Technology to Build Customer Satisfaction and Brand Loyalty
How the Pros Do It: Odor Mitigation Tips, Strategies, and Best Practices for Cleaning & Restoration
December: Staffing and more!
Master the Craft of Staffing Workloads to Inspire and Shape Your Facility Cleaning Program
