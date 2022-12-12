This year has been filled with hundreds of amazing videos on topics ranging from the recession and COVID-19 to management, marketing, leadership, and charity. Below are some of the most viewed videos from our ISSA YouTube channel broken down by month. Be sure to also take a look at part 2 to see the rest of what this amazing year had to offer carpet cleaning, restoration, and cleaning industry professionals worldwide!
January: 2021 recap, termites, and the ISSA impact
-
The Year 2021, What We Learned, and Predictions on the End of the Pandemic
-
Crush Your Sales Goals with Persuasive Proposals
-
When Schools Close Down: Strategies Cleaning Managers Need to Build Confidence in Their Buildings
-
The ISSA Impact: ABC Sales & Services
-
What Do Termites Do to Your Home or Facility?
-
Debunking Disinfection Myths
February: Viruses VS bacteria, mosquito dangers, and Earth Day
March: Redefining cleaning, celebrating women, and THE FLY
-
Redefining Cleaning for Health and Who Pays any Additional Costs
-
How the Pros Do It: Restorative Carpet Cleaning
-
As Masks Come Off, Cleaning and Building Sciences Take Over in the Fight to Improve IAQ
-
Join Cascades in Celebrating Women in the Industry
-
The Wet Look on Floors: Just How Expensive Is It?
-
How Cleaning Industry Professionals Can Help With the Developing International Crisis
-
THE FLY
-
ARCSI Presents: How to Handle Employee Claims
April: Clean Advocacy Summit, industry insights, and hepatitis concerns
-
Due Diligence: Stay Ahead of Restoration Technology
-
The Story of How Clean Advocacy Summit Conquered Washington
-
Bill Yeadon Announces His Retirement. But Will He STAY Retired?
-
Demystifying Litigation on Slip, Trip, and Fall Legal Issues
-
The Inside Story: IICRC’s New Consumer Resources for Certified Techs and Firms
-
NO RETREAT: How a CNBC ‘Business Bootcamp’ Impacted CNS Cleaning Company
-
A Serious Close-Up Look at Cleaning Residues on Flooring
-
When Fleas Invade: What Can the Cleaning Industry Do?
-
Spot On! Make Your Mark as a Spot and Stain Removal Expert in Commercial Facilities
-
The Green Product Pathway
-
Today is Earth Day! Steve Ashkin Comments on the Global Impact
-
Hepatitis in Kids and Possible Adenovirus Link: What We Know Right Now
-
Environmental Impacts of Wood and Resilient Floor Renovation
-
How the Pros Do It: Online Advertising for Cleaning and Restoration Lead Generation
-
The ISSA Impact: Daigle Cleaning Systems
-
Going From Pandemic to Endemic: What Does That Look Like?
May: Bird flu, inflation, and the impact of thought leadership
-
How To Boost the Power of Your Wholesale Distribution Sales Team
-
The First Human in the United States Tests Positive for Bird Flu
-
What You Never Knew You Needed to Know about Free COVID Tests
-
Inflation Happens: Here are Solutions to Improve Margins in the Office Product Industry
-
Floor Testing for Safety: Do You REALLY Want to Know the Results?
-
The STARS of ISSA: Samantha Hager, Cleanfax Associate Editor
-
How BSCs Can Land More Jobs and Experience Growth Using a Living Wage Program
-
Summer Travel: You Have More Choices Than You Know [Latest Updates and News]
-
The Impact of Thought Leadership in the Industry
-
Monkeypox Outbreak: What the Cleaning Industry Needs to Know
-
What Restoration Pros Need to Know About Sewage Cleanup
-
Cancer Has No Bias and Attacks Anyone | How Can the Cleaning Industry Help?
-
How the Cleaning Industry Can Build Confidence as Monkeypox Spreads
-
The Tyler Perry Influence on Cleaning for Cancer Patients
June: Recession woes, sales, and the state of the industry
-
Get Your Humanitarian On! It’s Time for Nominations for the Ralph Bloss Award
-
The High Cost of Oil and Rising Insurance Premiums
-
Create a Clean & Safe Shine: Real Solutions for Sticky and Slippery Floors
-
The ISSA Impact: Consensus Group
-
How the Cleaning Industry Can Prepare for a Possible Recession
-
Will a Recession Bring an Increase of Denied Disaster Restoration Insurance Claims?
-
How to Navigate the Unknown Waters of the Modern Sales Process
-
The State of the Building Service Contracting Industry
-
The Vulnerable Building: Strategies to Identifying Risks and Responding to Threats
-
The Next Step: Living Wage Program Strategies for BSCs
-
The Territorial and Aggressive Nature of the Wasp
-
Three Ways to Maximize Your ‘Google My Business’ Listing for Cleaning and Restoration Companies
-
Defining Sustainability: A Business Framework For Generational Companies
-
How the Pros Do It: Restoration Documentation
-
The STARS of ISSA: Brigitte Krieman, Customer Service Specialist
No Comment