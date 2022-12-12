This year has been filled with hundreds of amazing videos on topics ranging from the recession and COVID-19 to management, marketing, leadership, and charity. Below are some of the most viewed videos from our ISSA YouTube channel broken down by month. Be sure to also take a look at part 2 to see the rest of what this amazing year had to offer carpet cleaning, restoration, and cleaning industry professionals worldwide!

January: 2021 recap, termites, and the ISSA impact

  • The Year 2021, What We Learned, and Predictions on the End of the Pandemic

  • Crush Your Sales Goals with Persuasive Proposals

  • When Schools Close Down: Strategies Cleaning Managers Need to Build Confidence in Their Buildings

  • The ISSA Impact: ABC Sales & Services

  • What Do Termites Do to Your Home or Facility?

  • Debunking Disinfection Myths

February: Viruses VS bacteria, mosquito dangers, and Earth Day

  • What’s the Difference Between a Virus and a Bacteria?

  • How a ‘Living Wage’ Program Can Impact the Cleaning Industry

  • ISSA and NFSI Discuss $150 Billion in Litigation Nightmares the Cleaning Industry Can Avoid

  • Interesting Mosquito Details and Dangers

  • Solving the Infectious Disease Jigsaw Puzzle

  • What Earth Day Means to the Cleaning Industry

  • Effectively Tackling Workforce Challenges

  • Onboarding Disabled Workers in the Cleaning Industry

  • Meeting the One-Year $100,000 Fundraising Challenge

  • Create a Winning Infection Prevention Program

March: Redefining cleaning, celebrating women, and THE FLY

  • Redefining Cleaning for Health and Who Pays any Additional Costs

  • How the Pros Do It: Restorative Carpet Cleaning

  • As Masks Come Off, Cleaning and Building Sciences Take Over in the Fight to Improve IAQ

  • Join Cascades in Celebrating Women in the Industry

  • The Wet Look on Floors: Just How Expensive Is It?

  • How Cleaning Industry Professionals Can Help With the Developing International Crisis

  • THE FLY

  • ARCSI Presents: How to Handle Employee Claims

April: Clean Advocacy Summit, industry insights, and hepatitis concerns

  • Due Diligence: Stay Ahead of Restoration Technology 

  • The Story of How Clean Advocacy Summit Conquered Washington

  • Bill Yeadon Announces His Retirement. But Will He STAY Retired?

  • Demystifying Litigation on Slip, Trip, and Fall Legal Issues

  • The Inside Story: IICRC’s New Consumer Resources for Certified Techs and Firms

  • NO RETREAT: How a CNBC ‘Business Bootcamp’ Impacted CNS Cleaning Company

  • A Serious Close-Up Look at Cleaning Residues on Flooring

  • When Fleas Invade: What Can the Cleaning Industry Do?

  • Spot On! Make Your Mark as a Spot and Stain Removal Expert in Commercial Facilities

  • The Green Product Pathway

  • Today is Earth Day! Steve Ashkin Comments on the Global Impact

  • Hepatitis in Kids and Possible Adenovirus Link: What We Know Right Now

  • Environmental Impacts of Wood and Resilient Floor Renovation

  • How the Pros Do It: Online Advertising for Cleaning and Restoration Lead Generation

  • The ISSA Impact: Daigle Cleaning Systems

  • Going From Pandemic to Endemic: What Does That Look Like?

May: Bird flu, inflation, and the impact of thought leadership

  • How To Boost the Power of Your Wholesale Distribution Sales Team

  • The First Human in the United States Tests Positive for Bird Flu

  • What You Never Knew You Needed to Know about Free COVID Tests

  • Inflation Happens: Here are Solutions to Improve Margins in the Office Product Industry

  • Floor Testing for Safety: Do You REALLY Want to Know the Results?

  • The STARS of ISSA: Samantha Hager, Cleanfax Associate Editor

  • How BSCs Can Land More Jobs and Experience Growth Using a Living Wage Program

  • Summer Travel: You Have More Choices Than You Know [Latest Updates and News]

  • The Impact of Thought Leadership in the Industry

  • Monkeypox Outbreak: What the Cleaning Industry Needs to Know

  • What Restoration Pros Need to Know About Sewage Cleanup

  • Cancer Has No Bias and Attacks Anyone | How Can the Cleaning Industry Help?

  • How the Cleaning Industry Can Build Confidence as Monkeypox Spreads

  • The Tyler Perry Influence on Cleaning for Cancer Patients

June: Recession woes, sales, and the state of the industry

  • Get Your Humanitarian On! It’s Time for Nominations for the Ralph Bloss Award

  • The High Cost of Oil and Rising Insurance Premiums

  • Create a Clean & Safe Shine: Real Solutions for Sticky and Slippery Floors

  • The ISSA Impact: Consensus Group

  • How the Cleaning Industry Can Prepare for a Possible Recession

  • Will a Recession Bring an Increase of Denied Disaster Restoration Insurance Claims?

  • How to Navigate the Unknown Waters of the Modern Sales Process

  • The State of the Building Service Contracting Industry

  • The Vulnerable Building: Strategies to Identifying Risks and Responding to Threats

  • The Next Step: Living Wage Program Strategies for BSCs

  • The Territorial and Aggressive Nature of the Wasp

  • Three Ways to Maximize Your ‘Google My Business’ Listing for Cleaning and Restoration Companies

  • Defining Sustainability: A Business Framework For Generational Companies

  • How the Pros Do It: Restoration Documentation

  • The STARS of ISSA: Brigitte Krieman, Customer Service Specialist

