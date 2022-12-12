This year has been filled with hundreds of amazing videos on topics ranging from the recession and COVID-19 to management, marketing, leadership, and charity. Below are some of the most viewed videos from our ISSA YouTube channel broken down by month. Be sure to also take a look at part 2 to see the rest of what this amazing year had to offer carpet cleaning, restoration, and cleaning industry professionals worldwide!

January: 2021 recap, termites, and the ISSA impact

The Year 2021, What We Learned, and Predictions on the End of the Pandemic

Crush Your Sales Goals with Persuasive Proposals

When Schools Close Down: Strategies Cleaning Managers Need to Build Confidence in Their Buildings

The ISSA Impact: ABC Sales & Services

What Do Termites Do to Your Home or Facility?

Debunking Disinfection Myths

February: Viruses VS bacteria, mosquito dangers, and Earth Day

What’s the Difference Between a Virus and a Bacteria? How a ‘Living Wage’ Program Can Impact the Cleaning Industry ISSA and NFSI Discuss $150 Billion in Litigation Nightmares the Cleaning Industry Can Avoid Interesting Mosquito Details and Dangers Solving the Infectious Disease Jigsaw Puzzle What Earth Day Means to the Cleaning Industry Effectively Tackling Workforce Challenges Onboarding Disabled Workers in the Cleaning Industry Meeting the One-Year $100,000 Fundraising Challenge Create a Winning Infection Prevention Program

March: Redefining cleaning, celebrating women, and THE FLY

Redefining Cleaning for Health and Who Pays any Additional Costs

How the Pros Do It: Restorative Carpet Cleaning

As Masks Come Off, Cleaning and Building Sciences Take Over in the Fight to Improve IAQ

Join Cascades in Celebrating Women in the Industry

The Wet Look on Floors: Just How Expensive Is It?

How Cleaning Industry Professionals Can Help With the Developing International Crisis

THE FLY

ARCSI Presents: How to Handle Employee Claims

April: Clean Advocacy Summit, industry insights, and hepatitis concerns

Due Diligence: Stay Ahead of Restoration Technology

The Story of How Clean Advocacy Summit Conquered Washington

Bill Yeadon Announces His Retirement. But Will He STAY Retired?

Demystifying Litigation on Slip, Trip, and Fall Legal Issues

The Inside Story: IICRC’s New Consumer Resources for Certified Techs and Firms

NO RETREAT: How a CNBC ‘Business Bootcamp’ Impacted CNS Cleaning Company

A Serious Close-Up Look at Cleaning Residues on Flooring

When Fleas Invade: What Can the Cleaning Industry Do?

Spot On! Make Your Mark as a Spot and Stain Removal Expert in Commercial Facilities

The Green Product Pathway

Today is Earth Day! Steve Ashkin Comments on the Global Impact

Hepatitis in Kids and Possible Adenovirus Link: What We Know Right Now

Environmental Impacts of Wood and Resilient Floor Renovation

How the Pros Do It: Online Advertising for Cleaning and Restoration Lead Generation

The ISSA Impact: Daigle Cleaning Systems

Going From Pandemic to Endemic: What Does That Look Like?

May: Bird flu, inflation, and the impact of thought leadership

How To Boost the Power of Your Wholesale Distribution Sales Team

The First Human in the United States Tests Positive for Bird Flu

What You Never Knew You Needed to Know about Free COVID Tests

Inflation Happens: Here are Solutions to Improve Margins in the Office Product Industry

Floor Testing for Safety: Do You REALLY Want to Know the Results?

The STARS of ISSA: Samantha Hager, Cleanfax Associate Editor

How BSCs Can Land More Jobs and Experience Growth Using a Living Wage Program

Summer Travel: You Have More Choices Than You Know [Latest Updates and News]

The Impact of Thought Leadership in the Industry

Monkeypox Outbreak: What the Cleaning Industry Needs to Know

What Restoration Pros Need to Know About Sewage Cleanup

Cancer Has No Bias and Attacks Anyone | How Can the Cleaning Industry Help?

How the Cleaning Industry Can Build Confidence as Monkeypox Spreads

The Tyler Perry Influence on Cleaning for Cancer Patients

June: Recession woes, sales, and the state of the industry

Get Your Humanitarian On! It’s Time for Nominations for the Ralph Bloss Award

The High Cost of Oil and Rising Insurance Premiums

Create a Clean & Safe Shine: Real Solutions for Sticky and Slippery Floors

The ISSA Impact: Consensus Group

How the Cleaning Industry Can Prepare for a Possible Recession

Will a Recession Bring an Increase of Denied Disaster Restoration Insurance Claims?

How to Navigate the Unknown Waters of the Modern Sales Process

The State of the Building Service Contracting Industry

The Vulnerable Building: Strategies to Identifying Risks and Responding to Threats

The Next Step: Living Wage Program Strategies for BSCs

The Territorial and Aggressive Nature of the Wasp

Three Ways to Maximize Your ‘Google My Business’ Listing for Cleaning and Restoration Companies

Defining Sustainability: A Business Framework For Generational Companies

How the Pros Do It: Restoration Documentation

The STARS of ISSA: Brigitte Krieman, Customer Service Specialist

