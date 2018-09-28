MINNEAPOLIS — September 24, 2018 — More than 100 cleaning professionals in town for a convention recently converged on the Ronald McDonald House on Oak Street in Minneapolis for an all-day clean-a-thon. Mikey’s Fest, an educational charity event for the floor cleaning industry, organized the event where nearly every inch of RMH-Oak’s 77,000 square feet of carpet, tile, grout, and granite was scrubbed and shined in a massive “all hands-on-deck” effort.

According to Mike Pailliotet, creator and founder of Mikey’s Fest, the organization began supporting Ronald McDonald House chapters in 2017 and has cleaned a total of ten RMH buildings in St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. “I’ve been putting on events for carpet cleaners since 2006. It wasn’t until early 2017, when I started incorporating the cleaning of Ronald McDonald Houses, that my events truly grew a soul,” Pailliotet said.

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) hosts families who are dealing with a child’s serious illness but live over 40 miles from the Twin Cities metro area. The goal of the charity is to alleviate the travel and lodging burdens for families accompanying a child who is hospitalized far from home. RMHC-UM operates four locations in the Twin Cities, and RMH-Oak Street is the original house and cornerstone program. All of the facility’s 48 overnight rooms, large community kitchen, multiple lounges and play areas, gym, Sport Court, movie theater, and more got a deep clean at the hands of cleaning professionals from across the country.

The Mikey’s Fest work crew performed multiple jobs simultaneously, including carpet and upholstery cleaning and repair; tile cleaning and sealing; granite cleaning, repair, and sealing; and gym and office floor cleaning. In total, Mikey’s Fest contributed over 1,000 volunteer hours to the organization and donated more than $50,000 in professional products and services.

As Jill Evenocheck, RMHC-UM President and CEO explained, “With a constant stream of families, volunteers, and visitors, RMH-Oak Street is a very busy place, and Mikey’s Fest’s remarkable financial donation combined with the day-long clean-a-thon and generous product donation will go a long way in ensuring that families facing a child’s health crisis are able to return to a clean and safe environment after a long day at the hospital. The impact of their generous donation of time and funds cannot be overstated.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest is a 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to provide a comfortable and caring home away from home that keeps families together and reduces stress during a child’s serious illness. Based in Minneapolis, the organization operates four locations in the Twins Cities and serves more than 5,400 families each year. Additional information can be found at www.rmhtwincities.org.