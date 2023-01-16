WASHINGTON, D.C.—January 15, 2023—Melissa Hockstad, President & CEO of the American Cleaning Institute (ACI), will serve as the Chair of the National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Council of Manufacturers Associations (CMA).

Made up of over 200 industry-specific manufacturing associations representing 130,000 companies worldwide, the CMA creates powerful partnerships across the industry and ensures manufacturers have the strongest possible voice.

Hockstad’s leadership position was announced during the CMA 2023 Winter Leadership Conference. She will serve along with Jennifer Abril, President and CEO of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), who will be the Vice Chair of CMA. Hockstad served as Council Vice Chair throughout 2022.

“Melissa and Jennifer are experienced and accomplished leaders who are well-positioned to continue the cooperative spirit that has made the CMA such an influential organization for our industry. To add to her long list of achievements, Melissa was just named 2023 Association Executive of the Year by Association TRENDS and CEO Update,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “I look forward to working with them to promote plans and policies that keep manufacturing resilient and uphold the values that have made America exceptional: free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty, and equal opportunity.”

“The Council of Manufacturing Associations is a positive force for collective advocacy, industry thought leadership, and association operations. We strive to be the group industry associations choose,” said Hockstad. “The country depends on our leadership, and I look forward to collaborating with the manufacturing association community to strengthen our voice and advance our competitiveness agenda in this new year.”

“The U.S. cleaning product supply chain is a vibrant part of our manufacturing sector, focused on advancing health and quality of life and protecting our planet,” said Hockstad. “I am proud to represent them within the broader manufacturing community.”

The CMA’s mission is focused on bolstering the industry’s nationwide grassroots mobilization efforts and improving the competitiveness of manufacturers in the United States. CMA members work with the NAM to unite the manufacturing association community, and ultimately the broader business community, around strategies for increased manufacturing job creation, investment, and innovation in America.

