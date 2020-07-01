NORTHBROOK, Ill.—July 1, 2020—As spring melts into summer, the May/June 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the May/June 2020 Cleanfax issue include:
- Insight on Forensic Restoration
An inside look at the ins and outs of the specialty niche from its leading expert. “It’s more than crime scene cleaning.”
- Remediation for Hypersensitive Individuals
Learn about the methods and procedures of mold and biotoxin remediation for this group through an expert interview.
- COVID-19: The Aftermath for the Cleaning and Restoration Industries
Now is the time to look into the future and start planning for what is next.
- Success on Water Losses
Best practices for using the IICRC S500 Standard and Reference Guide.
- Online Learning: The New Normal
As training and education move online, let’s look at the different web-based options available today and what to expect in the future.
- The 50% Rule
It’s easy to blame employees when problems happen, but leaders also have to accept their portion of the blame.
- Eye-catching Company Rebrand
The photo contest winner this month is Ross Trittipo of CitruScrub Carpet Cleaning in Indianapolis for his eye-catching company rebrand and van wrap.
Also, read the Foreword to the May/June 2020 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at how you can use this uncertain time to develop new skills and prepare for the future.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the May/June 2020 digital magazine in full.
No Comment