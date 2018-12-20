STOUGHTON, MA — December 19, 2018 — Mats Inc. and Windmoeller Inc., which have been collaborating since 2014, announced a new contract agreement that coincides with the release of an expanded range of wineo PURline commercial flooring. Wineo PURline is a new class of resilient flooring produced with rapidly renewable and natural raw materials. The new flooring collection features 77 matte-finish color options and uncommon plank and tile sizes that allow for unique installations.

“Reaffirming this exclusive partnership ideally positions both organizations to continue the rapid growth of this product category,” said Chris Pircio, COO of Mats Inc. “With Windmoeller Inc.’s opening of an office near our Calhoun, GA distribution facility in June 2018, we will see an immediate mutual benefit in enhanced logistics.”

Wineo PURline is composed of sustainable, high-performance, bio-based polyurethane, manufactured from plant-based oils and non-limited, naturally-occurring mineral components. The flooring is Cradle2Cradle Silver certified, more durable than vinyl, and a hygienic nonporous surface, making it well-suited for healthcare and public buildings.

“We have worked with senior level executives and designers at some of the best and largest healthcare facilities in the country for more than 12 years,” said Rich Ruhlin, CMO at Mats Inc., “so we are extremely excited and eager to deliver the most durable and hygienic flooring product to the industry, that is also beautiful and truly sustainable.”

The original sheet flooring collection launched in 2014 with only 44 colors. As the first flooring made of bio-polyurethane, wineo PURline received USGBC nominations for Best Product for Sustainable Construction Materials and Most Innovative New Product of the Year, 2014 awards from Healthcare Facilities Symposium for Most Sustainable Product and Architect’s Choice, and a 2015 Green GOOD DESIGN Award.

Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and sales offices throughout the United States. Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for more than 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit https://matsinc.com/.