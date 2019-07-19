BLACKWOOD, NJ—July 19, 2019—New Jersey-based MasterTech Franchise Systems has released three new, flexible franchise membership packages that offer the benefits of powerful marketing, sales, and operations systems with the freedom to use or not use MasterTech’s branding.

According to a press release, MasterTech Franchise System co-founder Tom Duff reports that they’ve restructured their membership packages to make it much easier, more accessible, and more affordable for prospective members to choose a package that best suits their needs and budget.

“Whether they want tested and proven marketing, sales, and operational systems with our Standard Package, or they want the Full Franchise, turn-key package—or something in the middle, the best of both worlds with our Pro Package, we have something that will fit their needs—their brand, ours, or both.” Duff said. To read more about the three franchise membership packages, click here.

All packages feature MasterTech’s CORE training courses which cover marketing, sales and estimating, and office and job-site operations for mold, hoarding, bio, and water cleanup. MasterTech has also created an internal certification program for franchise members. Courses include mold inspector, mold remediator, project manager, marketing rep, sales/estimating, thermal imaging tech, hoarding specialist, bio cleanup specialist, and more.

MasterTech franchise members receive access to additional in-house services such as pay per click creation and management, SEO, website development, graphic design, print asset design, email marketing, social media marketing, business coaching, and next level training for franchise member employees.

Co-founder Eric Green says they understand that most owners put years of sweat equity and knowledge into their existing businesses, and that’s something they should be proud of. Most of them are constantly looking for ways to improve their businesses and daily operations, and that’s where MasterTech can help.

“We didn’t want to be that franchise that forces our brand on everyone that joins the MasterTech family.” Duff explained. “Lots of these companies and owners can benefit from the systems we’ve created while having the freedom to use their own brand—with or without ours.”

Mastertech’s client services include mold remediation, mold testing and inspections, crime and death scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup, water damage mitigation, and asbestos and lead abatement. Due to changes in building materials and construction techniques and a better understanding of the dangers of poor indoor air quality, demand for these services has grown across the United States. For more information about MasterTech Franchise Systems, call 800-559-5338, email tom@mastertechfranchise.com, or visit https://www.mastertechfranchise.com/.