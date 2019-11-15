AUSTIN, Texas—November 15, 2019—CORE Group recently announced the addition of Mark Whatley as its new senior vice president of claims operations. Whatley will support strategic initiatives for ENCORE, CORE’s service-focused claims program, and CORE Private Client, the property restoration industry’s only managed repair solution dedicated to high-net-worth carrier solutions. Mark Whatley joins CORE Group with a wealth of experience in various aspects of the restoration industry. He will work closely with the company’s current partners to deliver elevated service and progressive solutions across North America and abroad.

“I’ve always envisioned building a next-generation managed repair house that gives equal credence to the interest of both sides of the claim [carrier and contractor] and in doing so, maximizing my ability to influence meaningful change within the property insurance ecosystem,” said Whatley. “By joining the team at CORE, I see an opportunity to establish a cutting-edge claims settlement process that leverages 3D technology with an eye toward eliminating the copious amounts of waste that is currently plaguing our industry. CORE CEO Dan Cassara has the experience, reputation, and integrity necessary to lead this truly bold, distinctly different version of a managed repair network. I’m honored to be a part of it and look forward to helping build an organization that sets the standard for the future of claims settlement.”

Whatley is the principal author of the Umpire’s Mitigation Manual and the Umpire’s Repair Manual. He also helped write the RIA’s newest standard, the Contents Loss Specialist. Prior to publishing these standards, he served as a senior VP for a full-service restoration company. He is an Xactimate certified trainer, Matterport certified trainer, FAA part 107 pilot, California general contractor, and most recently served as a VP at Emergency Packout Co., a private client-centric contents restoration shop with coverage throughout California.

Whatley is also the Founder and sitting board president of Actionable Insights (AI). AI is a 501(c)(6) non-profit that exists to preserve the health of the restoration ecosystem by clarifying globally recognized billing standards and training next-generation claims settlement tools. AI was established to create a more collaborative environment between restoration contractors and insurance carriers. The Actionable Insights Board is comprised of claims professionals and credible restorers that remain keen to give back to an industry that has been good to them.

“When we set out to develop solutions which optimized the processes in the property insurance space, we felt it was critical to align our efforts with industry thought leaders who not only understood the entire ecosystem, but were also motivated to improve it,” says Dan Cassara, CEO of CORE. “To me, Whatley is a brilliant progressive thinker who has been able to build an impeccable reputation for innovation, challenging the norm, and always seeking out excellence. I am proud to have him join the CORE senior leadership team and look forward to providing direction as our team continues to disrupt with velocity.”

CORE Group Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a network of disaster restoration contractors offering emergency services 24/7, 365 days a year. CORE contractors must meet all industry standards needed to perform work, and are experienced, insured, and fully vetted. For more information, visit www.gowithcore.com.