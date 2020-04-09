NORTHBROOK, Ill.—April 9, 2020—As we adjust to the new reality of doing business during a pandemic, the March 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from the March 2020 Cleanfax issue include:

Also, read the Foreword to the March 2020 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she outlines ways you might need to perform routine maintenance on your company.

Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.

You can also read the March 2020 digital magazine in full.