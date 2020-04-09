NORTHBROOK, Ill.—April 9, 2020—As we adjust to the new reality of doing business during a pandemic, the March 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the March 2020 Cleanfax issue include:
- 5 Tips for Better Moisture Mapping
Advice from industry experts on this essential water damage restoration skill.
- Breaking Into Commercial Carpet Maintenance
Consider these tips for successfully expanding your cleaning company into the commercial market.
- Flying Into Restoration Sites
Learn what drones have to offer your restoration company with an inside look at this rising industry technology.
- Running the “Second Mile” in Business
Just as in running, we can look at business as having two miles: the essential and the voluntary. In the second mile awaits real success.
- Embracing the Messiness
As your business grows, so too do the complexities and pressures of ownership. In these times stop and take stock of what you set out to do.
- The Reason You’re Not Reaching Your Goals
Find out how to avoid “Failure to Implement,” the number one reason owners (and everyone else) fail to reach their biggest goals.
- Confusing Insurance Terms
Seven words most don’t understand but are likely to encounter when dealing with insurance for their businesses.
- Craftsmanship or Workmanship
How installation of flooring products impacts the life of flooring.
- Saving the Past
The March 2020 photo contest winner is Jeremy Priessman of Hartzell Restoration in Connersville, Ind. for his restoration of a sentimental drill sergeant hat after a house fire.
Also, read the Foreword to the March 2020 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she outlines ways you might need to perform routine maintenance on your company.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the March 2020 digital magazine in full.
No Comment