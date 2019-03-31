NORTHBROOK, IL — March 31, 2019 — As winter gives way to spring, the March 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the March 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- Capture Your Company’s Story in Video Here’s how to perform a video shoot for your website with your smartphone — in about an hour.
- The Absorbent Compound Mystery Absorbent compound is underutilized and misunderstood. Here’s what you should know.
- Restoration OdorsFinding and treating malodors in restoration work requires a good nose and the right tools.
- Requiem for a Family BusinessRunning a company as a family has its ups and downs, and for some, the downs lead to the business’ death.
- The Customer Concern Follow-up Sheet Customer complaints are like gangrene. Confront them before real damage sets in.
- Sales Lessons From a Road WarriorSales representatives play an important role in your business. Are yours prepared to treat your customers right?
- 9 Steps to Attracting, Bettering, and Keeping Staff Members How to draw the right staff, what to offer the right candidate, how to weed out the weak, and ways to train and keep your ideal staff.
- Travertine Tile Transformation The March 2019 photo contest winner is Mike Jacob of Choice Carpet, Tile & Grout Cleaning in Hollister, CA for transforming travertine tile with a pressure washer.
Also, read the Foreword to the March 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she reminds you that in this industry, you are part of a community that cares.
You can also read the March 2019 digital magazine in full.