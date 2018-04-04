NORTHBROOK, IL — While March Madness has come and gone, the March 2018 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.

In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A range of topics from March 2018 Cleanfax issue include:

Storm Chasing by Executive Editor Jeff Cross

There were many lessons learned from the 2017 hurricane season. Read this article to decide if you’re ready to get in on the action in 2018.

This article looks at how your words affect your workers, your company culture, and your company overall.

Make the first face-to-face contact you have with your customers less stressful on them — and your techs using this helpful form.

Is your vacuum damaging carpet? This equipment choice is more important than you might think. Learn more in this informative article from a flooring inspector.

Luxury vinyl tile sales are surging due to its durability and appearance. Here’s what you need to know.

Don’t give away bottom-line profits forthe lure of top-line sales. See some math you’ll actually want to do in this article.

Trauma scene cleanup isn’t for everyone. Explore the specific and unique challenges of this sector before deciding to jump into it.

Also, read the Foreword to the March 2018 Cleanfax issue by Executive Editor Jeff Cross in which he discusses how laziness in customers could be key to drawing in do-it-yourself customers.

You can also read the March digital magazine in full.