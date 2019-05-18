HAMILTON, OH — May 18, 2019 — Kaivac, developer of the No-Touch Cleaning ® and OmniFlex™ Cleaning systems, has promoted Marc Ferguson to vice president of global sales. In this position, Ferguson will oversee Kaivac’s ongoing global efforts as the company continues to market its products throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company also has representatives in Central and South America and is in the process of expanding into Asia.

“My key goal is to help build Kaivac into a global brand,” said Ferguson. “We have a better way to clean that is simpler and faster. The world needs our solutions.”

Ferguson earned his MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati. He started working for Kaivac in 2012 as international business development manager. Before that, he was the sales and marketing director for an agency in Dayton, OH that specialized in creating multi-lingual content for companies trying to do business globally. Among the clients he brought into that company were such leading firms as Proctor & Gamble, Toyota, and Cintas.

Kaivac is the developer of the No-Touch Cleaning® and OmniFlex™ Crossover Cleaning systems. Headquartered in Hamilton, Ohio, Kaivac, Inc. delivers complete science-based cleaning systems designed to produce healthy results. Kaivac offers an integrated portfolio of environmentally friendly and cost-effective cleaning products. For more information, visit www.kaivac.com.