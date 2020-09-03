LA MIRADA, Calif.—September 3, 2020—Celebrating its 50th year in the U.S. and responding to continued growth, Makita U.S.A., has expanded its distribution, training, and service capabilities with a new 600,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Reno, Nev. The new facility and increased infrastructure enhance Makita’s operational ability to meet growing market demand with nation-wide two-day ground coverage so customers receive products faster.

“Makita is focused on leading innovation and engineering, as well as training and after-sales service,” said Joe Blackwell, vice president of operations. “These are cornerstones that go back to the earliest days of the company, and the addition of the new Reno facility is focused on fulfilling these promises. Makita is looking forward and we are committed to serving our valued customers.”

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, pneumatics power equipment and janitorial- sanitation products, offering a wide range of industrial accessories. Representing a $50 million investment, the new Reno facility is the company’s fifth in the U.S. and follows the recent opening of a similar facility in the Dallas area. Makita recently opened Reno with a soft launch and will be fully on-line this fall. Even with this significant expansion, Makita is already planning ahead for further development.

“The new facility addresses increasing demand that we’re seeing across all product categories including construction, cordless outdoor power equipment, automotive, and janitorial-sanitation,” said Blackwell. “But even during construction in Reno we were still looking forward. The open space adjacent to the building is shovel-ready for planned future expansion.”

New Distribution Center

The Reno facility is located on nearly 50 acres of land with 600,000 square feet of fully operational warehouse space. It is the latest addition to Makita’s distribution chain which includes operations in Wilmer, Texas, Mt. Prospect, Ill., and Buford, Ga., as well as the Makita U.S.A. home office and distribution center in La Mirada, Calif.

New Training Center

The new facility also includes a detached 28,000 square foot state-of-the-art training center. It is Makita’s fourth in the U.S.A. and will offer tailored curriculum and hands-on training. Makita trainers can utilize adjacent outdoor space equipped with infrastructure to run Makita’s expanding line of outdoor power equipment.

For dealer partners, training will focus on increasing their knowledge of Makita’s leading technologies and empowering them to match a solution to their customers. For professional users, the focus is application- driven with instruction showing the right accessories and the right tools for the job with an emphasis on proper use for increased productivity and profitability.

New Factory Service Center

A new Factory Service Center is targeted to open in late fall 2020. It will be the latest addition to Makita’s national service network, and will have four times more square feet than any other Makita Service Center in the U.S.A.

For more information about Makita U.S.A. visit www.makitatools.com.