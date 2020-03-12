BURLINGTON, Wash.—March 12, 2020—Legend Brands recently welcomed Jeff Heyd as national accounts manager. Heyd is a 20-year veteran of the restoration, remediation, and cleaning industries and has owned and managed a variety of restoration and cleaning companies. In his role as a national accounts manager, Heyd will apply his technical background and industry experience to cultivate relationships with customers and deepen their understanding of Legend Brands products.

Heyd enjoys teaching and has developed and taught IICRC continuing education classes on mold remediation and disinfection. He currently holds multiple industry certifications, including the IICRC Master Water Restorer certification, and has taught business management at the university level.

“I believe training and education play an important role in the sales process,” said Heyd, “especially when it comes to technical and specialty equipment and applications.”

Legend Brands Director of Strategic Accounts Jim Hassi said, “We’re fortunate to have recruited Jeff, as he brings the skills and experience needed to help carry out our current initiatives.”

Jeff Heyd will be based out of his home office in Palm Desert, Calif.