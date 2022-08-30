Burlington, WA.—August 30, 2022— Legend Brands’ significant investments during the last two years are producing real benefits for professional cleaners and restoration contractors in the increased availability and superior quality of Dri-Eaz® and Sapphire Scientific® products.

Legend Brands has implemented truly cutting-edge manufacturing technologies in its Prescott, AZ, and Burlington, WA plants to enhance quality and accelerate production. During peak demand periods, the Burlington facility can now rapidly build Dri-Eaz air movers and air scrubbers to meet customer needs using a new world-class injection molding machine, which can produce housings for the new HEPA 700 air scrubber in 4% of the time previously required for rotomolding. Also, the Burlington plant’s use of robotics plus cobot-assisted assembly “ensures consistent product builds to exacting standards,” according to Scott Breckenridge, Director of Manufacturing Operations.

The Prescott facility takes advantage of robotic welding in manufacturing high-quality Sapphire Scientific truckmounts, including the new 2023 Sapphire Scientific 370 truckmount plus the six other state-of-the-art Sapphire cleaning and extraction machines.

“Just as we’re employing new technology in products, we’re doing the same with trade events,” said John Ormsby, President. “Our technical experts are now available to demonstrate products whenever it’s most convenient for customers with video streaming. That saves our customers travel time and money and time away from their families. And through our annual Virtual Innovation Summit, in 60-90 minutes we can expose customers to far more people and information than could ever happen at an in-person trade event.”

To continue Legend Brands’ long commitment to unrivaled quality, engineers design and then rigorously test new products in the Burlington and Prescott Research and Development Labs. New Dri-Eaz equipment endures thousands of drop tests and many hours of controlled testing at restoration job conditions. The HEPA 700 air scrubber was independently tested to ensure DOP compliance using the unit’s standard filters, ensuring faster clearance on jobs involving an industrial hygienist.

Besides engineering, molding, and assembling the most durable, reliable products in its US plants, Legend Brands also supports cleaning and restoration companies with streaming and in-person Nashville education classes, ready access to on-staff technical experts, and the industry’s largest US and Canada distributor network, plus the industry’s premier Legend Rewards program.

About Legend Brands

Legend Brands produces Dri-Eaz, Prochem, Chemspec, Mediclean, ODORx, Unsmoke, and Sapphire Scientific, the most respected products for professional cleaning, water/fire damage restoration, and indoor air quality and environmental control.

To learn more about Legend Brands and their dedication to innovation, check out their Restoration Industry Leader Profile as well.