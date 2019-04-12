BURLINGTON, WA — April 12, 2019 — Legend Brands Education (LBE) will host a special two-week restoration career training program and job fair for U.S. veterans. The veterans-only “Restoration Boot Camp,” which will take place during May 6-16, 2019 at the LBE Nashville campus, will offer a 50 percent discount on training courses needed to obtain certifications as a Water Restoration Technician, Odor Control Technician, and Fire and Smoke Control Technician.

“Legend Brands Education has been working closely with transitional career reps at the Veterans Administration,” said Dennis Bruders, vice president of marketing for LBE. “In the last several months, 15 U.S. Veterans have participated in Legend Brands classes.”

In week one of the veteran restoration training series (May 6–10) the Water Restoration Technician (WRT) course will cover water recovery basics, including odor removal and deodorization techniques for sources such as urine, fire and smoke, fuel oil spills, and biohazards. Week one also includes the Applied Structural Drying (ASD) course where participants will learn the principles of drying science and practice advanced drying techniques for structures and contents.

In week two of the series (May 14–16) the Odor Control Technician/Fire and Smoke Control Technician (OCT/FSRT) course will cover advanced odor removal and deodorization for combustion sources, such as fire and smoke, and chemical sources, such as fuel oil spills, as well as contamination from urine and biohazards.

At the conclusion of the two-week training series, LBE will host a restoration job fair on May 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will feature local restoration business owners recruiting for talent. This will provide an excellent opportunity for veterans to network with local professionals and other key players in the water and fire damage restoration industry.

“Restoration is a growth industry, and veterans looking for an excellent post-military career will find many opportunities in restoration,” said Bruders. “Every day restoration contractors are supporting their families, building their businesses, creating jobs, and making a difference in the lives of those impacted by flood or fire damage.”

The 50 percent tuition discount applies to all U.S. military veterans. For the May 6–10 Restorative Drying 101/201 combined course (WRT/ASD) — normally $1,299 — veterans will pay only $649. The May 14–16 Odor Control/ Fire and Smoke and Remediation combination (OCT/FSRT) — normally $399 — will cost veterans only $199.

The veteran restoration training series will be taught in a hands-on environment led by certified instructors and will prepare participants for testing and certification with the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). The fees include all course materials, which provide a valuable reference after the classes. Participants should note that fees for IICRC exams and certification ($65 for each course) cannot be discounted.

Interested veterans should call Restoration Sciences Academy (RSA) at 800-932-3030. For complete course descriptions and other information, visit LegendBrandsEducation.com.

Legend Brands combines over 185 years of experience in providing equipment, accessories, and chemicals for professional cleaning, facility maintenance, portable environmental control, and water and fire damage restoration and remediation.