KENTUCKY—August 9, 2022—Recent flooding in Kentucky has devastated parts of the state, killing at least 37 people and displacing hundreds more. Eight to ten inches of rain fell in just 48 hours in some areas, washing out roads, destroying homes, and stranding vehicles as flash flood waters rose, according to the Associated Press. This is the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.

With more thunderstorms forecasted this week, additional flooding remains a threat in Kentucky, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding also affected other areas of the country in late July, including St. Louis where two people died when a record nine inches of rain fell in just 24 hours. Other impacted areas include parts of Illinois, West Virginia, and Virginia.

Disaster relief efforts

President Biden visited Kentucky on Monday, promising federal disaster assistance to help the state rebuild. The AP reports that so far, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided more than $3.1 million in relief funds. The agency also dispatched emergency personnel, delivered water and supplies, and opened 15 shelters across the state to assist residents displaced by the flooding, according to The New York Times.

The New York Times reports that rebuilding after the Kentucky floods will be a challenge, particularly in rural areas where there is not enough capacity of supplies and personnel to rebuild efficiently. Most of the homes affected were not covered by flood insurance, making restoration efforts all the more challenging.