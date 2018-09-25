Schaumburg, IL — September 21, 2018 — Karen Reutter has been named Head of Construction for Zurich North America. Reutter, who recently led the construction practice of a major insurance broker, also worked in Zurich’s construction business from 1999 to 2001. She is a recognized industry leader with extensive experience in all lines of construction insurance and a frequent speaker at construction industry conferences and events.

Reutter’s expertise in placing and underwriting construction risks will be an asset to Zurich. “We are excited to have Karen rejoin the Zurich team after gaining valuable experience with some of our top brokers,” said Paul Horgan, Head of Zurich North America Commercial Insurance. “She knows the risks facing contractors and will play a critical role in refreshing our current products and services and growing our strong, market-leading position in the construction industry.”

Most recently, Reutter worked for Willis Towers Watson where she served as Head of Construction Broking for North America. She has also held executive roles with brokerage firms Marsh and Aon and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company. In her previous stint with Zurich, Reutter was National Director, Customer and Product Management, and Vice President for Zurich American Insurance Company’s construction business unit.

Reutter holds both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Texas. She also holds Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS), and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations.

Reutter will be accountable for delivering underwriting results, sales execution, and talent management strategies for Zurich’s construction business. Reutter replaces former Head of Construction Scott Rasor, who retired this year.

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a multi-line insurer that provides a wide range of property, casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich’s customers include individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies, and multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. For more information, visit www.zurich.com.