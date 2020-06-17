MECHANICSVILLE, Va.—June 17, 2020—The Property Insurance and Restoration Conference (PIRC) will hold its next meeting Tuesday, June 23 via Zoom webinar. The virtual June 2020 PIRC meeting will feature two presentation sessions to discuss current marketplace issues affecting all segments of the industry, including COVID-19 concerns, civil unrest, and committee updates.

Session 1 will take place 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EDT. This session will dive into business pivots and technical aspects of COVID-19 with Cole Stanton. There will also be an open discussion regarding the current civil unrest and property damage and how these may impact the industry with the opportunity for open mic feedback on these or any other issues.

Session 2 will take place 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. EDT. This session will discuss definitions work on industry terms such as job start, customer contacted, and job completed. The session will also provide updates on the background screening recommended standard and data standards for workflow improvement, as well as a second open mic session for discussion and planning.

View the full meeting agenda for Session 1 and Session 2 here.

The June 2020 PIRC meeting is open to all property insurance and restoration professionals. Online registration is required to obtain login information. For more information and to register online, click here.

PIRC is a forum where property insurance and restoration industry stakeholders come together for discussions, enhanced understanding, heightening transparency, finding common ground, and communicating possible solutions and/or best practices to improve the industry. PIRC utilizes committees of volunteers to review and promote positive improvements to the industry at large. For more information about meetings, work products, or committees of PIRC, please visit the website at www.gotopirc.com .

