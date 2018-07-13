NORTHBROOK, IL — July 13, 2018 — You know how pretty much everything has its own month or day now, like American Cheese Month (October), National Hot Dog Day (July 23), National Save Your Vision Month (March), or International Kissing Day (July 6)? Well, July is National Carpet Cleaning Month.

Don’t forget to use this informal, month-long marketing tool for our industry to remind your customers to schedule a cleaning. Market on your website, Facebook, Twitter, and anywhere else your customers might get the reminder.

Feel free to use the images below for your National Carpet Cleaning Month online marketing, and visit cleanfax.com/cleanfax-memes for more downloadable memes to use on your social media channels.

