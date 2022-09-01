ROSEMONT, Ill.—September 1, 2022—As summer comes to an end, the July/August 2022 Cleanfax issue still awaits you—packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the July/August 2022 Cleanfax issue include:
- 2022 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Advanced Disaster Recovery, Inc.
Learn how Advanced DRI made the move from a small family company to a regional family of companies.
- 2022 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: AdvantaClean
Artem Lopatchenko, owner of AdvantaClean, has turned his business success into a helping hand for his birth country of Ukraine.
- 2022 Restoration Industry Leaders Review: Remediation Specialists
Remediation Specialists has found success in its niche focus providing mold and water damage services to medical facilities.
- Water Damage Mishaps
Industry pros weigh in on how to avoid potential mishaps and at the same time empower your techs to do the job right.
- How to Find Your ‘Dream Team’
Don’t wait until you need a new worker. Start the hunt now. You may be surprised how many great potential employees are out there.
- Seat 24-B: When Opportunity Sits Beside You
Opportunities and life lessons can be found in the most unlikely places. Hear how one flight transformed into a lesson in business simply by listening to a stranger.
- Seize the Moment
Hard floor maintenance opportunities won’t wait on you. Here’s what you need to know to adjust to changes in the industry.
- Clever Use of Carpet Dyes [Cleaning Hacks]
Chris Howell of Colorful Carpets used carpet dyes to disguise a troublesome stained area on the client’s carpet.
In this month’s Take 5!, Media Director Jeff Cross looks at the Ralph Bloss Humanitarian Award. Find out the winner at this fall’s Experience Convention and Trade Show!
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the July/August 2022 digital magazine in full.
No Comment