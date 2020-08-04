NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 1, 2020—Though the summer is meeting a bittersweet end, the July 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into the restoration industry, marketing tactics, and floor cleaning tips. It’s available online now and easy to access 24/7.
In this issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A variety of topics from the July 2020 Cleanfax issue include:
- 2020 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report: The data and statistics from this year’s participants are in, tabulated, and ready for you to explore.
- Environmental Testing in Restoration and Remediation Projects: Recognizing the correct uses and shortcomings of testing is key to unbiased project decisions.
- The Color Meter App Dilemma: These apps offer an affordable technology to aid spot dyeing, but choosing a quality app requires an understanding of color theory.
- The Potential Principle: Why Don’t We Implement? [part two in a series]: It’s one thing to know what you need to do, and another to do it. Discover why so many struggle to take the actions that lead to success.
- Advice on Tile and Stone Floors: What cleaners should know about the cleaning, maintenance, and specific challenges of these hard floors.
- The Power of Mobile Text Message Marketing: How cleaning and restoration companies can connect with customers to drive engagement and increase sales.
Also read this month’s forward to the July 2020 Cleanfax issue, “Survey Says,” in which she explores some of the biggest challenges in the restoration industry as reported in the 2020 restoration survey.
You can also read the July 2020 digital magazine in full.
No Comment