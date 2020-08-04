NORTHBROOK, Ill.—August 1, 2020—Though the summer is meeting a bittersweet end, the July 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into the restoration industry, marketing tactics, and floor cleaning tips. It’s available online now and easy to access 24/7.

In this issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.

A variety of topics from the July 2020 Cleanfax issue include:

Also read this month’s forward to the July 2020 Cleanfax issue, “Survey Says,” in which she explores some of the biggest challenges in the restoration industry as reported in the 2020 restoration survey.

You can also read the July 2020 digital magazine in full.