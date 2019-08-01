NORTHBROOK, IL — August 1, 2019 — As summer heats up, the July 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the July 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- 2019 Restoration Benchmarking Survey Report
Explore our annual data and statistics to help you continue to build a successful restoration business.
- The Brave New World of Carpet Cleaning
Fire ants, corn, bullet-proof vests, and radial tires and their places in the carpet you clean.
- 2019 Insurance Market Trends and Expectations
Are you paying the right costs for the current insurance climate? Take a look at what’s going on with the lines of insurance most common to the industry.
- A Guide to Google’s Redefined Content Guidelines
The recent changes could adversely affect the SEO ranking of any company not following the new guidelines.
- Implementing Photo Documentation Standards in Restoration
The restoration and insurance industries are working together to limit strife that arises over photo documentation during a loss. What does that mean for you?
- The Culture of Health and Safety
A safer workplace is not just about following the law.
- The Neglected Crawl Space
The July 2019 photo contest winner is Ryan Jolley of Purity Cleaning & Restoration Services Inc. in Victor, MT for his restoration of a neglected crawlspace.
Also, read the Foreword to the July 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at how growing your business is like raising a child.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the July 2019 digital magazine in full.