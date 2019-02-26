PHOENIX — February 26, 2019 — Joseph Domin, former research chemist and creator of Prochem’s Ultra Pak prespray, died on February 22, 2019 at age 86. Throughout his career as a chemist, Domin developed many formulas that are used in the carpet cleaning industry to this day.

Born in Chicago, Joseph Domin earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1955. He went to work for Armour Dial, which took him to Arizona where he spent the rest of his life. Domin first entered the carpet cleaning industry when he went to work for Prochem as a research chemist. There he developed formulas for carpet cleaning applications, including the well-known Ultra Pak prespray by Prochem. Most recently, Domin served as a consultant for Sapphire Scientific, a manufacturer of commercial and residential carpet and upholstery cleaning systems.

Joseph Domin is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Barbara Jean, as well as four children and soon to be seven grandchildren. He was known for his sense of humor and positive attitude, and he was an accomplished amateur photographer, winning several state and county fair awards.

Joseph Domin was an innovator and dedicated member of the carpet cleaning industry, and he will be missed.