ROSELLE, Ill.—September 10, 2020—Jon-Don, a leading supplier of equipment and supplies for specialty contractors, recently introduced a new DDS truckmount model to its comprehensive line of carpet cleaning equipment. The Aero Tech Stainless Steel Direct Drive System (DDS) truckmount is designed to be a lower-maintenance, longer-lasting system full of features to increase cleaning efficiency.

The DDS truckmount is made from low-maintenance, corrosion-resistant stainless steel that won’t rust, leading to a clean and professional appearance that lasts even as the system ages. Featuring the first ever clog-resistant stainless-steel heat exchangers, the DDS is built to deliver cleaning temperatures that reach 250 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 40 to 50 degrees hotter than the competition. These unmatched solution temperatures mean less agitation and fewer wand passes needed to clean carpet.

The DDS truckmount also includes an open-flow design with round aerodynamic waste tanks that deliver maximum airflow. Each waste tank features a beveled, coned bottom that allows 100% of all debris and wastewater to drain—even on a sloped driveway.

The DDS truckmount was built to provide cleaner, faster-drying carpet job after job, year after year. Its stainless-steel construction provides long-lasting reliability, and with less maintenance and fewer repairs necessary to keep it running, businesses won’t suffer from dreaded downtime. Learn more about the DDS truckmount here.

