ANAHEIM, CA — February 10, 2019 — Jon-Don, a specialty contractor supplier, has acquired Quest Building Products, an Anaheim-based distributor of concrete surface products, equipment, and service. The acquisition is part of Jon-Don’s strategic expansion into the concrete surface prep and polishing sector, according to a press release.

“Jon-Don and Quest share a similar set of core values: a commitment to providing exceptional service, dedication to helping our customers achieve success, and unshakable integrity in all we do,” said John Paolella, founder and CEO of Jon-Don. “Quest customers can trust Jon-Don to provide a high level of customer service, product knowledge, and industry expertise.”

As part of the acquisition, Jon-Don will become the supplier for Kretus, a new line of high-performance concrete coating systems. “We are excited to expand Kretus products through Jon-Don’s entire distribution network and customer base,” said Ron Webber, founder and CEO of Quest Building Products.

In addition, Jon-Don plans to open its 13th national distribution center in Anaheim, CA by early summer of 2019. The new 40,000-square-foot facility will house the Quest team along with Jon-Don’s expanded assortment of concrete surface products, including the Kretus line. At that time, Jon-Don’s full offering of products for safety, water and fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and janitorial/building maintenance will be available as well. The new Anaheim facility will also feature a retail showroom, equipment repair center, and training/education area.

Jodi Cain, general manager for Quest Building Products, will join the Jon-Don team and help head up the transition as Quest merges with Jon-Don over the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to work with Jodi and the rest of the team joining us from Quest,” said Cesar Lanuza, executive vice president at Jon-Don. “They bring a great deal of expertise and real-world knowledge that will help our customers not just in California, but across the continental U.S. From advice on choosing the right products to troubleshooting equipment to bidding a job, specialty contractors can rely on the team at Jon-Don to help tackle their toughest jobs.”

Jon-Don supplies specialty contractors and in-house service providers with the products, equipment, and expertise they need to keep things clean and looking their best. With multiple distribution centers throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves a range of industries, including carpet cleaning, building service, water and fire restoration, and concrete polishing and surface prep. For more information, call 800-556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.