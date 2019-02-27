NORTHBROOK, IL — February 27, 2019 — As winter’s chill hangs on, the Cleanfax January/February 2019 digital issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the January/February 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- Driving Blind
Clear out the mental clutter and see clearly where you need to go.
- Restorative Drying in the Modern Age
Advancements in the industry abound as improved equipment, heat technology, and smart devices rise in popularity.
- The 2019 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Zerorez Tucson
Fast, sustainable growth is achievable.
- The 2019 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Optimum Cleaning Services
A startup company done right.
- The 2019 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Robert Mann Rugs, Inc.
Good training and hard work cultivate success.
- Is Your Website Helping or Hurting You?
Success demands an effective website. Be sure that your website exceeds expectations.
- Upholstery Fabric Damage
Hidden flame retardants can cause color damage issues to furniture in your care.
- The Regular Commercial Account Profile
Use this form to store important details, making employee substitutions easy and providing the client consistency.
- A Rebranding Transformation
The January/February 2019 photo contest winner is Brandon Cerrito of The Carpet Chemist who won with his innovative brand design and vehicle wrap to reflect the range of carpet services his company offers.
Also, read the Foreword to the January/February 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she discusses preparing your company for rising labor costs as new laws increase the minimum wage in states across the country.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the January/February 2019 digital magazine in full.