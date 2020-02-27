NORTHBROOK, Ill.—February 27, 2020—As winter’s cold persists, the January/February 2020 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the January/February 2020 Cleanfax issue include:
- Generating Pure Air
A look at how hydroxyl and ozone generators work and the pros and cons of each.
- The 2020 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning of Northern Virginia
James Bonner of Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning didn’t set out to clean carpet for a living, but after a life of military service, the service industry turned out to be a perfect fit.
- The 2020 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Dry-N-Clean
Robert Allen Jr. started Dry-N-Clean to offer his customers more than just carpet cleaning. Today, he offers the industry online education with Truck Mount Forums.
- The 2020 Carpet Cleaning Industry Leaders Review: Atiyeh Bros Inc.
A company ethic of putting people first has helped family owned Atiyeh Bros Inc. stay in business for more than a century.
- Pick Any Neighborhood—and Dominate It
Use online and offline strategies to be the best-known company wherever you want.
- Expediting the Drying Cycle
Where the three aspects of drying are most advantageous based on the drying timeline.
- Packouts for Production and Profitability
A methodology for efficient, accelerated processing, lower labor costs, and faster turnaround.
- Off the Leash
Delegation is crucial if you want your business to grow.
- ISSA Show North America 2019 Recap
Pictures and highlights from ISSA’s November 2019 flagship event.
- An Unexpected Pet-Spot Problem
The photo contest winner this month is Jason A. DePriest of Premier Performance Carpet Cleaning for saving a dining room carpet from a pet-related disaster.
Also, read the Foreword to the January/February 2020 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks back at our most popular articles from 2019.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest products from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the January/February 2020 digital magazine in full.
