Northbrook, Ill. —February 3, 2020—ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, has established a new resource for current information about the the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, also known as the “Wuhan coronavirus.” Visit the ISSA Wuhan Coronavirus Information Page at issa.com/coronavirus for response best practices and other updates as they develop.

“As the leaders in the cleaning industry, it is our responsibility to reduce fear, decrease risk, and minimize panic when it comes to human health and workplace safety,” ISSA said. “ISSA is working to provide…information about the latest best practices in cleaning, sanitization, and disinfection.”

This page will have updates such as:

Implementing worker protection and using appropriate disinfectants,

Practicing precautionary measures and reducing the risk of infection,

Training and educational opportunities to reduce biohazard risks.

Recent resources made available through the ISSA Wuhan Coronavirus Information Page include a tips sheet on personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary for coronavirus response work. The “Recommendations for Personal Protective Equipment for the Cleaning and Forensic Restoration Industry in Response to 2019nCoV (Wuhan Coronavirus)” tips sheetis available for download now.

In addition, ISSA and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a division of ISSA, have released an official statement about the Wuhan coronavirus. Sign up for email updates from GBAC, which will include the latest biorisk information and notifications on the Wuhan coronavirus at gbac.org/stay-informed.

For those who require immediate assistance or have questions about cleaning and disinfection in high-risk scenarios, contact: Patty Olinger, executive director of the GBAC, at pattyo@issa.com.