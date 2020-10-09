NORTHBROOK, Ill.—October 9, 2020—ISSA’s annual show has converted to a fully virtual event that will take place November 16-19. The ISSA Show 2020 North America Virtual Experience will be packed with a mix of live and on-demand content, including training sessions, virtual exhibits, networking opportunities, and presentations. The ISSA Show Virtual Experience will also feature two spotlight speakers: Celebrity Chef Jeff Henderson and NFL Official Sarah Thomas.

Jeff Henderson, celebrity chef star of Flip My Food with Chef Jeff and author of If You Can See It, You Can Be It inspires with his emotional journey of redemption from the streets to the stove, sharing real-life strategies to help you achieve your dreams, no matter your stage of life. From humble beginnings in South Central Los Angeles, to life as an imprisoned drug dealer, and then as an award-winning celebrity chef and best-selling author, Jeff is a role model for anyone who needs the encouragement to reinvent their life. Since he discovered his passion and gift for cooking in the unlikeliest of places–prison–Jeff has completely turned his life around, and today serves as a popular and powerful voice for self-transformation.

From overcoming hardship to identifying one’s personal talents, Jeff reveals his hard-knock yet transformative life lessons and the secrets to rising above and realizing your potential. His dynamic and engaging presentations help audiences discover their hidden business aptitudes, make life-changing decisions, and gain a new foothold on the ladder to success.

Sarah Thomas changed the game in the world’s most quintessential male-dominated sport—football—when she became the first female NFL official. Named one of Sports Illustrated’s 100 Most Influential NFL Figures of All Time, she’s now inspiring others to dream big and believe anything is possible.

Sarah officiated her first game September 13, 2015 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans—an event so historic that Sarah’s hat, whistle, and flag are now on display at the NFL Hall of Fame. Sarah also made post-season history by being named Down Judge for the Patriots/Chargers 2019 playoff game. No stranger to being the first or breaking gender-barriers, she was the first female official to ever work a major college football game, to officiate a bowl game, and to officiate in a Big Ten stadium.

Since her addition to the NFL’s roster of officials, she has become a trail-blazing inspiration to women everywhere, embodying the notion that with a belief in self, inner drive, hard work, preparation, and a mindset of being the best you can be, no barrier or ceiling is impenetrable.

With the same unflappability that it takes to make a split-second call on the field, Sarah exudes equal confidence on stage as she shares key insights on decision-making, overcoming adversity, finding your passion while maintaining work-life balance, and not only succeeding as a female in a male-dominated industry but achieving breakthrough success for males and females alike.

For more on the ISSA Show Virtual Experience events and offerings, visit www.issashow.com. On-demand content from the show will be available to attendees through March 31, 2021. Early bird registration pricing available through October 9. Register today!