NORTHBROOK, IL — March 26, 2019 — ISSA Show North America 2018 was included in Trade Show News Network’s 2018 TSNN Top Trade Show List. The annual list from TSNN ranks the top 250 trade shows in the United States based on net square feet (NSF) of paid exhibit space.

ISSA Show North America 2018, which took place at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, placed 70th with more than 200,000 NSF of paid exhibit space.

“All of us at ISSA are gratified to see our flagship annual conference included on this ‘best-of-the-best’ list with such elite company,” said John Barrett, ISSA executive director. “We strive to continually improve this event experience every year through a unique combination of learning, innovation, and access to peers and industry thought leaders. We appreciate the support of our loyal attendees, exhibitors, and partners that make the show what it is—the pre-eminent gathering of leaders in the cleaning industry.”

That exhibit space showcased 693 exhibitors delivering the latest products, resources, strategies, and solutions to the cleaning and restoration industry. More than 14,000 professionals attended the show, and according to survey results, more than half of those were new to ISSA Show, indicating continued growth of this flagship annual event.

The 2019 edition of ISSA Show North America will take place November 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. This year’s show will feature an all-new Health Care Pavilion and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ISSA Innovation Award Program. Preregister today to take advantage of special early bird discounts at show.issa.com.

The award-winning ISSA Show family of exhibitions brings together executives and leaders from all segments of the cleaning industry to connect, do business, and share information. ISSA produces shows in North America, Mexico, Australia, and other regions around the world. In addition to ISSA’s ongoing education and training programs and products, the association offers robust, comprehensive education programs during its shows. For more information, visit www.issa.com/tradeshows.

“We are very honored to yet again have ISSA Show North America recognized by TSNN and included in this prestigious list of top trade shows,” said ISSA Vice President of Sales, Trade Shows, and Publications Kim Althoff. “As the worldwide cleaning association, we strive every year to deliver a best-in-class trade show experience to all of our exhibitors and attendees, as well as the cleaning industry at large. And as amazing as the 2018 edition of our show was in Dallas, this year’s show in Las Vegas is already shaping up to be even more memorable.”

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association serves more than 9,200 company members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com, join the discussion with ISSA’s LinkedIn group, and follow ISSA on our Facebook page and Twitter account.