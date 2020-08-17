IRVING, TX—AUGUST 14, 2020—ISSA Show North America announced the show will move to a fully virtual event over its currently scheduled dates, November 16 – 19. The ISSA Show North America virtual experience will remain the primary event to network, learn best practices, and discover new products and solutions for the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning industry. The transition of ISSA Show North America to a virtual event will offer exceptional content, the ability to source new products, learn, share ideas, and network in a convenient online setting.

“Our mission statement doesn’t change as we connect as a united industry this November. Every opportunity is still in front of us; it will just look and feel a little different. As we drew closer to the show dates it became clear a virtual event was our path forward.” said Lindsay Roberts, Group Director, ISSA Show North America. “We’ve all had to adapt this year, and the ISSA Show is no exception. This industry is resilient and positive. I believe we’ll take full advantage of the new opportunities that lay in front of us this year. We’re excited to build something effective and engaging for the industry we serve.”

Even more value in registration

Registration is open for the ISSA Show North America Virtual Experience. All registrants have even more options this year to make the most out of investing in world-class education, certifications and networking events.

The Virtual Experience features a mix of live and on-demand content available to all registrants through March 31, 2021, making it easier than ever for industry professionals to participate from wherever and at their own pace. Education programs and networking opportunities will offer insights on the challenges the industry has faced challenges, lessons learned, and how the industry and the world will look moving forward.

Not only has Early Bird Pricing been extended through September 30, the new Virtual Experience will offer:

Virtual Exhibit Directory showcasing industry leading companies and their new product innovation solutions for attendees.

allowing attendees to discover new products and technologies based on company needs. A robust conference program bringing together the best forward-thinking minds in the industry, including accomplished industry professionals who will share their insights on the current state of the industry, emerging technologies, economic trends, issues facing the industry, future growth, and more.

bringing together the best forward-thinking minds in the industry, including accomplished industry professionals who will share their insights on the current state of the industry, emerging technologies, economic trends, issues facing the industry, future growth, and more. Engaging networking events that spark connections with colleagues via Live Online Chats, Webinars, and more.

“Although many things have been disrupted this year, the need for top-notch cleaning education and products never stops. We are proud to offer the cleaning community a comprehensive education conference and product gallery. The show’s cutting-edge platform will deliver the much-needed content directly to the industry professionals wherever they are located,” said Amie Gonzalez, Show Director for ISSA Show North America. “This is not going to be your everyday virtual meeting. For the first time ever, attendees will get access to every piece of content we deliver, on-demand.”

Easier Registration process

ISSA Show North America Virtual Experience registration passes are now available in registration. To make things easier and more convenient, all virtual and in-person passes are the same price and can be used interchangeably. Anyone who registered for the in-person event now has access to the virtual event.

Starting August 17, all packages and pricing will shift to a simpler layout. Expo Only Virtual Passes are FREE to all ISSA members and non-members. The Expo Only Virtual Pass will feature the virtual trade show and several education sessions typically delivered on the show floor.

For further information on how to register, pricing, and packages visit issashow.com/register.

The ISSA Show North America website, issashow.com, will continue to have the latest information about the new Virtual Experience event.