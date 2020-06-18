NORTHBROOK, Ill.—June 18, 2020— ISSA Show North America 2020 returns to Chicago October 26-29. Early Bird Registration is now open and attendees registering by June 30 will receive a special discounted price of only $180 for the All-Access Pass. With your All-Access Pass, you can choose from more than 100 education sessions, workshops, panels, and certification courses before they sell out! Additionally, you’ll get access to the Expo Floor, welcome reception, Lunch & Learn, evening roundtables, Spotlight Speaker, and all show events.

Following Governor Pritzker’s Announcement on Illinois’ Phased Reopening Plan, ISSA has teamed up with the City of Chicago to establish a plan to safely and effectively produce our privately held B2B event this October in Chicago. We will continue to follow the advice of public health and local authorities. As it stands, ISSA Show North America 2020 is moving ahead as scheduled and we are working diligently behind the scenes to bring you a world class event.

We understand COVID-19 is affecting various parts of the country and the world differently. To make attendance as easy and risk-free as possible, all attendees committing to the event during the Early Bird registration period will receive a 100% refund if for any reason you must cancel, no questions asked.

Additionally, onPeak, official show partner, offers convenient and affordable hotel accommodations for your trip to Chicago with no advanced deposits and cancellations accepted all the way up to 72-hours before check-in. Plan to attend with peace of mind in these uncertain times.

Now more than ever, our industry needs to band together to share best practices and lessons learned. We look forward to coming together as one family in October to showcase the amazing work we are all doing. YOU are essential; let’s change the way the world views cleaning!

For more information about the event, including education sessions and travel information, visit issashow.com.