Jeff Cross, ISSA Media executive editor, caught up with Doug Hoffman, executive director of the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI), at The Experience Trade Show and Convention in Las Vegas to find out what he hopes to accomplish by attending the upcoming ISSA Show 2018, October 29–November 1 in Dallas.

“Our goal is to train assessors and remediators on the mold processes [and what’s] required to do jobs correctly and sanitize the environment,” Hoffman explains. “Our opportunity at the show is to talk with folks about how to make a decision as to at what point they should call a professional.”

The ISSA Show is coming up, and Hoffman will be doing two presentations there. Tuesday, October 30, Hoffman will present “Mold Won’t Hurt You… Unless You’re You,” and Wednesday, October 31, he will present “MOLD: Should I Sanitize or Remediate?”

In a recent interview with Cleanfax, Hoffman said of his presentations, “I want to present a simple, five-step process, well-documented in the industry, to serve as a guideline for facilities maintenance personnel and property owners… It will be productive, practical, and very profitable time well spent.”

The ISSA Show North America brings together the entire cleaning industry to share the newest solutions, strategies, and products to grow and improve your cleaning business. The show will offer over 90 seminars and workshops to address the entire spectrum of cleaning industry topics and professional certifications, as well as the all-new Restoration Pavilion.

See the full video, “Another Reason Why You Should Never Miss the ISSA Show,” above.

NORMI provides training and certification for mold and indoor environmental professionals to meet licensing laws that are being established in a growing number of states. NORMI is an approved training provider for the EPA and offers more than 14 different certifications in mold assessment and remediation. For more information, visit www.normi.org.

