From a busy trade show hall to educational workshops, events, sessions, networking opportunities, awards celebrations, and much more, the ISSA Show North America 2022 is one networking opportunity you won’t want to miss. That’s why we at Cleanfax are proud to bring you, the leaders in our industry, an exclusive sneak peek into this exciting event ranging from speaker highlights and innovation awards contestants to event details and new attendee benefits. To see our discussion with Jennifer Keitt, CEO at The Keitt Institute, watch the full video below.

About ISSA

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!