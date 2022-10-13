CHICAGO, IL.—October 13, 2022—Informa Markets’ ISSA Show North America today announced the recipients of the 2022 ISSA Show Innovation Awards. The Innovation Awards program recognizes the latest advancements in the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning industry.

“In the last few years, the cleaning industry has faced unprecedented challenges,” said Director ISSA Show North America Amie Gilmore. “However, it has also been presented with many opportunities to innovate. This year’s awards recipients are dedicated to sustainability, elevating the industry, and advancing cleaning for health.”

Gausium was honored with the Innovation of the Year Award for its Phantas commercial floor cleaning robot.

The robot integrates four floor cleaning modes, making it ideal for cleaning spaces with different types of flooring, both hard and soft.

The recipient of the new Environment & Sustainability Award, for its dedication to environmental innovation, is:

HyTech Seas Dispensers by Sofidel Group, which are manufactured with recovered ocean plastic waste, making them a sustainable, long-term solution.

Honorees of the Environment & Sustainability Award include:

EasyDose™ Laundry Detergent by Seventh Generation Professional, a Unilever Brand, is an ultra-concentrated laundry detergent made with 60% less plastic and 50% less water.

Jet H2 Ultra by Byoplanet/Clean Republic is a hand-operated electrostatic sprayer for disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces.

The recipients of the Innovation Industry Choice Awards include:

Distributors : ALLORGANIC ® USDA Certified Organic Hand Soap by Charlotte Products is an unscented, easy-rinsing, foaming hand soap.

: ALLORGANIC USDA Certified Organic Hand Soap by Charlotte Products is an unscented, easy-rinsing, foaming hand soap. Facility Service Providers : Tork Clarity Hand Washing Foam Soap by Tork ® , an Essity Brand is made with 99% ingredients from natural origin, with a biodegradable formula that features a low impact on aquatic life.

: Tork Clarity Hand Washing Foam Soap by Tork , an Essity Brand is made with 99% ingredients from natural origin, with a biodegradable formula that features a low impact on aquatic life. Manufacturer Representatives : Clorox EcoClean™ Disinfecting Cleaner by Clorox Pro is a ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner made with plant-based active ingredients that kill 99.9% of illness-causing germs in two minutes or less.

: Clorox EcoClean™ Disinfecting Cleaner by Clorox Pro is a ready-to-use disinfectant cleaner made with plant-based active ingredients that kill 99.9% of illness-causing germs in two minutes or less. Residential: 800 Ct Lysol® Surface Disinfecting Wipes Bucket and Refill Pack by Lysol Pro Solutions, which will empower cleaning teams to deliver heightened expectations around hygiene, and enable businesses to realize cost savings, optimize resource use, and help reduce packaging waste.

The Innovation of the Year Award Honorees include:

Unger Generation 2 nLITE ® Waterfed Pole by Unger is a telescopic window cleaning pole designed with refined details and precision.

Waterfed Pole by Unger is a telescopic window cleaning pole designed with refined details and precision. DMx Warewash Chemical Dispenser by Hydro Systems is a smart, versatile warewash dispenser, designed to accurately and reliably dispense solid or liquid detergents, rinse aids, or sanitizers in commercial kitchens.

The Cleani Automated Door Handle Disinfecting Device by Cleani is an automated door handle disinfecting device designed for proactive well-being in public spaces.

Cobi 18 by ICE Cobotics is an autonomous floor scrubber that applies a constant flow of fresh cleaning solutions and leaves behind dry floors.

Rosie by Tailos is a robot for commercial cleaning that focuses on vacuuming public spaces and guest rooms in hotels.

See the FULL Innovation Awards below:

