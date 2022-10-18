This article was originally published on October 18, 2022 on ISSA.com

ISSA Charities™, the charitable arm of ISSA, is proud to announce that it exceeded its fundraising goal of US$50,000 during ISSA Show North America 2022.

As part of last week’s show in Chicago, ISSA Charities encouraged attendees to make a difference by contributing to the organization’s Tree of Giving, located in the ISSA Experience Hub. As part of the donation, participants were encouraged to add a Memory Leaf in honor of a special person in their life. Tree of Giving contributions will provide financial assistance to ISSA Charities’ three signature programs: Cleaning for a Reason, ISSA Hygieia Network, and ISSA Scholars.

“ISSA Show North America was a fantastic show with so many incredible people, and we’re happy that so many of you were able to join us and learn more about our mission at our booth,” said ISSA Charities Director of Development Sandy Wolfrum. “We are extremely grateful to everyone who donated to our Tree of Giving, which will fund the work of our three important programs. We were impressed by the generosity of our attendees. On behalf of ISSA Charities, thank you to everyone who donated during the show and helped us reach this momentous goal! We could not have done it without you!”

If would like to help fund ISSA Charities programs and mission, you can donate here. Your generosity will make a huge impact on cancer patients and their families, college students, and women who need career support and resources.