NORTHBROOK, IL — April 19, 2019 — ISSA Show Canada 2019, a trade show for building owners, managers, and maintenance professionals, will take place June 11-13, 2019, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in downtown Toronto. The new ISSA Show Canada 2019 website is live and registration is now open.

This unique three-day event is the result of a partnership between ISSA, IFMA, and MediaEdge’s Real Estate Management Industry (REMI) Network. Designed to provide a platform to connect industry professionals who are focused on keeping buildings clean, green, and sustainable, the trade show will be held in tandem with the REMI Show, whose attendees include building owners and facility managers.

“It’s been exciting for me to see this powerful joint venture between ISSA, IFMA, and the REMI Network take shape and come to life,” said Mike Nosko, ISSA Canada executive director. “We’re staging this world-class event in a world-class city, and we’ve worked hard to ensure it embraces the shared goals and priorities of Canada’s cleaning professionals, as well as real estate development, occupancy, management, and maintenance personnel.”

The trade show floor will feature more than 100 exhibitors showcasing a continuum of resources for buildings and facilities, including sanitary maintenance products, HVAC, electrical, office furnishings, and building products as well as security, financial, and IT services and systems.

In addition to the trade show, educational sessions and certification workshops will further enhance the attendee experience. Top-notch presenters will reinforce best practices and tackle the most challenging issues including minimum wage adjustments, infection control, strategic business practices, and much more. Attendees will also have an opportunity to become certified through ISSA’s industry-leading certification programs, the CMI Accredited Auditing Professional (AAP) and CIMS ISSA Certification Expert (I.C.E.) workshops.

Attendees can choose from a two-day delegate registration or a one-day delegate admission. Both options provide full access to all education sessions, the trade show floor, coffee breaks, water stations, and lunch opportunities for the day(s) of admission. One-day pass holders for Wednesday, June 12 will also receive full access to Wednesday’s trade show floor reception (3:30 to 5:00 p.m.) and the All-Industry Reception (5:00 to 7:30 p.m.).

“Please take a look at the ISSA Show Canada website to see for yourself how this special event can boost your business,” Nosko said. “Or better yet, register and prepare to meet new friends, discover new resources, learn about what’s trending, and discover how to be more successful tomorrow.”

For full registration details, please visit the ISSA Show Canada website at www.ISSAShowCanada.com .

IFMA is an international association for facility management professionals, supporting 24,000 members in more than 100 countries. IFMA certifies professionals in facility management; conducts research; provides education; and produces the World Workplace series of facility management conferences and expositions. For more information, visit http://www.ifma.org/ .

MediaEdge provides innovative communication products and services to organizations in a variety of business sectors. The company is currently partnered with upwards of 80 associations, has launched and produced more than 100 conferences and trade shows across Canada, and offers integrated marketing solutions.

ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association serves more than 9,200 company members, including building-service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members. ISSA is committed to promoting cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information, visit www.issa.com.