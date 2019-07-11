NORTHBROOK, IL—July 11, 2019—ISSA Show Canada made its debut at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, June 11 to 13, 2019. ISSA Show Canada 2019 is the result of a partnership between ISSA, IFMA, and MediaEdge’s Real Estate Management Industry (REMI) Network. The goal of the show is to provide a platform to connect like-minded industry professionals focused on keeping buildings clean, green, and operating in a sustainable and energy-efficient fashion. By all accounts, the premier exposition proved to be an outstanding success.

On Tuesday, June 11, ISSA Canada hosted ISSA’s Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) Accredited Auditing Professional (AAP) certification program for the Canadian marketplace. The CMI AAP program is designed for industry professionals looking to enhance their knowledge and skill with regard to quality assurance and building audits.

ISSA Show Canada 2019 kicked off Wednesday, June 12, with a well-attended infection control session presented by Michael Patterson, IEHA executive director, and Julie Hoeflaak, CSS leader/trainer for Hamilton Health Sciences and education chair of the Ontario Healthcare Housekeepers Association (OHHA). Delegates were then treated to an informative and inspiring session by Tim Poskin and Jenean Merkel Perelstein of Cleaning Change Solutions, who encouraged participants to take what they learn out of the classroom and onto the front lines to affect lasting change within their organizations.

The trade show floor welcomed over 1,000 guests representing the building service contractor, in-house service provider, infection control, and environmental services sectors, as well as the property management and real estate markets.

Education opportunities carried into the afternoon on Wednesday as Tim Miller, president of Business Development Associates (BDA) Inc., presented two sessions focused on business growth and evolution, and Mark Heller, one of the foremost environmental hygiene professionals, showcased the evidence in support of better cleaning processes.

On Thursday, June 13, the annual industry breakfast, awards, and keynote opened with remarks from each of the ISSA Show Canada partners: ISSA, IFMA, and MediaEdge. “Thank you for joining us for the launch of the ISSA Canadian show,” ISSA Executive Director John Barrett told delegates. “This is really a big deal for us and I want to recognize our partners MediaEdge, whose Kevin Brown leapt at the opportunity to serve the cleaning industry in Canada, and IFMA’s top dog, Don Gilpin, who just as enthusiastically jumped in the boat to provide new value to the facility management community.”

Following the opening remarks, attendees heard the case for building to zero carbon with Thomas Mueller, president and CEO of the Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC), who reinforced the importance of green building and sustainable practices.

The industry breakfast also provided ISSA, IFMA, and the REMI Network an opportunity to recognize individuals who have been leaders within their industries. ISSA was pleased to present the first annual Industry Leadership and Outstanding Contribution Award to Mike Watt, director of training and new product development at Avmor Ltd.

On day two, delegates were once again able to connect with exhibitors and attend the educational sessions offered. The highlight of the day was an in-depth industry panel discussion sponsored by the ISSA Canada Building Service Contractor (BSC) Council. Moderated by ISSA Canada BSC Council Chair Ken Hilder, the panel of senior facility management executives offered insight to help building service contractors successfully navigate the issues of minimum wage adjustments and labor cost increases.

“It has been a long time since Canada has had an exposition like ISSA Show Canada, and the industry was certainly ready for a new and exciting event that had one common goal of uniting the industry,” said ISSA Canada Executive Director Mike Nosko. “Moving forward, I believe the partnership between ISSA, IFMA, and the REMI Network has been beneficial, and we look forward to organizing an even bigger and better trade event in 2020.”