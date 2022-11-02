ROSEMONT, Ill. — November 2, 2022 — Informa Markets today announced that ISSA Show North America 2022 welcomed more than 11,000 cleaning industry professionals to McCormick Place in Chicago, a 10% increase over last year’s event in Las Vegas. The event offered numerous opportunities for networking, education, and product discovery that helped industry professionals evolve their businesses and change the way the world views cleaning.



“Learning and collaboration are essential to driving the industry forward, and we’re extremely pleased with the increased attendance and engagement at this year’s show,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “There was a tremendous buzz at the event around our new industry campaign, Rethink Clean, and as always we’re grateful for all of our sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees who made this year’s show such a huge success.”



ISSA Show North America 2022 hosted over 70 sessions, providing resources for attendees to stay up to date on the latest trends and solutions for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention. It also offered numerous opportunities for accreditation, training, and certification. Like in past years, the 2022 sessions covered several important topics, including hiring and retention in post-pandemic times, budgeting and marketing for infection prevention, and the future of sustainability in the cleaning industry.



“From product discovery to education and training to networking, the event offered something for everyone in the cleaning industry,” said Amie Gilmore, Informa Markets Director. “The event was a huge success thanks to our sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, and other leaders involved in bringing this important event to the industry.”



ISSA Show North America 2023 will take place in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, a GBAC STAR™ accredited facility, November 13 – 16, 2023. For more information about the ISSA Show, visit www.issashow.com.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.