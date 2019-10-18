NORTHBROOK, Ill.—October 18, 2019—ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, and its event partner, Informa Markets, recently launched the speaker proposal submission process for ISSA Show North America 2020, which takes place October 26-29, 2020 at McCormick Place in Chicago. ISSA Show calls for 2020 speaker proposals from professionals who serve and represent the cleaning and facility maintenance industries.

“The speakers who present at ISSA Show North America represent some of the brightest thought leaders and experts in the commercial cleaning industry,” said Brant Insero, ISSA director of education, training, standards, and certification. “We are excited to launch the proposal process and look forward to curating an outstanding education program for ISSA Show North America attendees in Chicago next fall.”

ISSA and Informa Markets expect to host more than 100 education sessions and seminars during the four-day ISSA Show North America 2020 event. Session topics include industry trends, best practices, emerging technologies, management strategies, and other timely, relevant content for executives from cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, in-house facility service providers, and residential cleaning organizations.

The deadline to submit proposals is November 15, 2019. Show management will notify all prospective speakers who submit proposals of their status by January 1, 2020. To submit a speaker proposal, please visit issa.com/speaker-proposal.

The ISSA Show North America exhibition and conference brings together executives and leaders from all segments of the commercial and residential cleaning industries. This annual event is produced in partnership by Informa Markets and ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and is the leading platform for manufacturers, distributors, and facility service providers to connect, do business, and share information. In addition to an expansive exhibit hall, the show offers a robust education program where attendees learn the latest trends from industry experts, discuss best practices with peers, and earn technical training and professional certification. For more information, visit issa.com/show.