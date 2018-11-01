Northbrook, IL — October 30, 2018 — ISSA presented the 2018 Innovation of the Year Award to Hydro Systems Co. and the category awards of its ISSA Innovation Awards program to Charlotte Products, HOSPECO, Kärcher North America, GP Pro and Unger Enterprises during ISSA Show North America 2018 in Dallas. The Innovation Award Program is a platform for gathering and recognizing the cleaning industry’s most innovative products and services from top manufacturers and suppliers each year.

Hydro Systems Co. was awarded the prestigious Innovation of the Year Award for its EvoClean product, which was heralded for being the first venturi water pump-based laundry dispensing system. The award was presented on the trade show floor on November 1 at the ISSA Innovation Marketplace & Lounge. The recipient of this most elite distinction is selected by a panel of expert judges from across our industry and the as well as online voting by cleaning professionals.

The 2018 ISSA Innovation Awards program category awards were presented at the Team ISSA Welcome Reception, which kicked off of ISSA Show (which took place October29 – November 1). Awards were given in five categories: Cleaning Agents, Dispensers, Equipment, Services and Technology, and Supplies and Accessories. Category winners were determined by online voting by cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners in the months leading up to the ISSA Show North America 2018. Winners are: