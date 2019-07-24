NORTHBROOK, IL—July 24, 2019—ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, has launched its new Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) Consulting Program. Developed in collaboration with Cleaning Change Solutions, the CMI Consulting Program helps cleaning organizations advance and reorganize their operations and systems through a holistic, seven-step approach.

“We have learned from industry professionals—specifically service providers—that they feel a pressing need to implement a complete change through a multi-phased approach,” said Brant Insero, ISSA director of education, training, certifications, and standards. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with Cleaning Management Concepts to deliver the Cleaning Change Solutions platform to the industry.”

Service providers are under pressure to perform at high levels with a reduction in resources. ISSA developed the CMI Consulting Program to help members through a multi-touch, consultative methodology that will assess people, processes, appearances, and logistics and—ultimately—evaluate the quality of transformation. A cleaning organization accomplishes this by undergoing a series of consultations centered on culture, training, leadership, and workloading.

“Our goal is to help cleaning organizations go from chaotic and reactive to a standardized system utilizing innovative solutions that result in profitability and long-term sustainability,” said Tim Poskin, founder and systems integrator for Cleaning Change Solutions. “We pride ourselves on our ability to drive measurable results to help our clients improve and gain consistency.”

The CMI Consulting Program complements ISSA’s mission to change the way the world views cleaning, serving as the leading resource for information, education, networking, and commercial opportunities. In-house service providers and building service contractors stand to gain direct and applicable benefits from this new program.

“CMI Consulting helps overwhelmed cleaning organizations that are struggling to upgrade and improve job satisfaction at all levels,” stated Jenean Merkel Perelstein, process owner for culture change and leadership training for Cleaning Change Solutions. “There is enormous value in the role cleaning plays in our society, and we’re helping to make that role more effective.”

The team behind the CMI Consulting Program has more than 150 years of combined experience implementing standardized systems that work for cleaning organizations of all sizes. Consulting services are available to ISSA members in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Latin America.

Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) is the education arm of ISSA focused on certification, training, education, and career improvement for professionals within the commercial and residential cleaning/facility maintenance industry. A broad curriculum is available to industry professionals at all levels, including frontline workers, managers, supervisors, and executives. CMI provides professionals in all aspects of the cleaning industry with the knowledge they need to improve their skills, advance their careers, and raise the quality of service that their companies provide to customers. Learn more at issa.com/cmi or contact CMI at 800-225-4772 or brant@issa.com.