The Inside Story of an ISSA Innovation Award Judge

For years the ISSA Show Innovation Awards Program has been celebrating companies in the commercial, institutional, and residential cleaning community that are addressing challenges with new products and services.

The annual awards program honors trailblazing companies for developing innovative products or services that address key challenges industry professionals are trying to solve in their daily operations. But how are these groundbreaking advancements chosen? What goes into being a judge for the Innovation Awards Program?

In this edition of Straight Talk!, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross takes a peek behind the curtain to find out the inside story on how winners are chosen. Cross chats with Jill Frey, Cummins Facility Services president and CEO, and one of the judges of the 2022 ISSA Show Innovation Awards. Frey reveals her process in picking the winners and shares some of the challenges she faced being a judge.

Watch or listen to the complete episode below and click here to view the winners of this year’s program. You can also download an MP3 of the episode here.